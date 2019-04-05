Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-05 22:55:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Cal Football: Torre Becton's Build-A-Bear Workshop: Pt.3

Bgsmmddrt6cjfczjc6kd
Marcus Edwards - KLC Fotos
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Today finishes off our Q&A with strength coach Torre Becton.You’ve talked about a bunch of leaders, like Kunaszyk, who are near unreplaceable...And we, or whoever has to step in to fill those shoes...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}