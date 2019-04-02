Oftentimes in college football, there's a premium placed on the coaching staff, but legitimately, that's only half the story. Former Cal quarterback Ross Bowers once remarked to the media that the most important slot aside from the head coach, is the head strength coach, since the team spends about half their time in the weight room, or at 6 AM workouts, or at other workouts over the summer.

Those are the times where players are built up, and that's head strength coach Torre Becton's job. Becton, one of Justin Wilcox's first hires at Cal, is the voice you'll hear as the voiceover in some of the motivational videos the Cal staff puts out during the offseason. The Kinston, NC native came to Cal after a year at USC and five at Washington as the assistant head strength and conditioning coach, and he's played a big part in the team's collective increase in confidence. This is Becton's 18th year as a strength coach in some shape or form.

Becton sat down with myself and another member of the Cal media a couple weeks ago to talk about how he runs the strength and conditioning program, with regard to needs, specific players, and every detail that goes into it. This is part one of a multi-part interview.