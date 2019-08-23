All good things must come to an end.

Fall camp ended for the Bears Tuesday with a scrimmage, and over the past two days, practices have turned to prepping for UC Davis, as the Cal staff expects the 5th ranked FCS team to come out firing.

"It's not an opportunity to play someone, it's an opportunity to beat someone," offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin, who has been in Davis's shoes before, said, "and I guarantee coach Hawkins will have his guys thinking that way."

And why not, Davis beat an FBS team in 2018 (San Jose State) and while they lost their star in Keelan Doss, they have a QB in Jake Maier and an offense that still has threats in RB Ulonzo Gilliam, TE Wes Preece and WR Jared Harrell.

"They’ve got a returning quarterback who’s dynamite," defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said, "really good skill and a well-coached offensive line and their offensive coordinator does a good job of mixing things up and getting a defense to think and communicate before the ball is snapped, they wore teams out last year. Having this extra prep time helps us, our guys are excited about the challenge."

It also helps that the Davis offense isn't dissimilar from what Cal's offense looks like.

"They do a lot of similar things to our offense to be honest with you," DeRuyter noted"they’re multiple, they’re going to do a lot of shifts, motions, trades, power football. Remembering coach Hawkins from back in the Boise days, there’s a lot of base in power, downhill football, but they do a great job of disguising it with different motions and shifts and personnel groupings. Once you get on your heels and they cross the 50, they’re going to take their shots, and you’ve got to be ready for their gadget plays."

The three practices over the past two days and tomorrow should be extra prep time for the Bears to hone in on their UC counterparts, as well as to finish up locking in some of their own sets. Then, it's full on game prep for Davis, a game that the players and coaches are taking seriously.

"They’ve shown they’re well-coached, battle tested, they’re not going to be afraid," Baldwin said, "They believe in themselves and they’ve got a lot of talent to go with it. That’s going to be really tough game, our guys know that, and our guys are mature enough to understand that."

"We know this is a great test for us and our guys don’t care who we’re playing," DeRuyter added, "it’s more about playing to our standard, and we need to play to our standard to defeat a really good team like theirs."