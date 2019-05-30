News More News
Cal Football: Start Times Announced for Davis, UNT, UW and ASU Games

Trace Travers
With football season fast approaching, Cal has announced times and TV networks for four of their first five games. The fifth, a trip to Oxford to complete a home and home with Ole Miss, will be aired on ESPN on September 21st, with the broadcast time to be determined either 12 or six days out.

August 31st: Vs. UC Davis, 3:30 (Pac-12 Network) Last Meeting: 2010 (Cal 52-3)

September 7th: At Washington, 7:30 (Fox Sports 1) Last Meeting: 2018 (Cal 12-10)

September 14th: vs. North Texas, 1:15 (Pac-12 Network or Pac-12 Network Bay Area) First ever meeting between the two

September 21st: At Ole Miss, time TBD (ESPN) Last Meeting: 2017 (Cal 27-16)

September 27th (Friday): vs. Arizona State, 7:30 (ESPN) Last Meeting: 2016 (ASU 51-41)

The remainder of Cal's schedule will have its TV times and broadcast networks announced either 12 or six days in advance by the conference.


