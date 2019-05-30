With football season fast approaching, Cal has announced times and TV networks for four of their first five games. The fifth, a trip to Oxford to complete a home and home with Ole Miss, will be aired on ESPN on September 21st, with the broadcast time to be determined either 12 or six days out.

August 31st: Vs. UC Davis, 3:30 (Pac-12 Network) Last Meeting: 2010 (Cal 52-3)

September 7th: At Washington, 7:30 (Fox Sports 1) Last Meeting: 2018 (Cal 12-10)

September 14th: vs. North Texas, 1:15 (Pac-12 Network or Pac-12 Network Bay Area) First ever meeting between the two

September 21st: At Ole Miss, time TBD (ESPN) Last Meeting: 2017 (Cal 27-16)

September 27th (Friday): vs. Arizona State, 7:30 (ESPN) Last Meeting: 2016 (ASU 51-41)

