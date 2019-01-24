Cal will be breaking in eight new members to the roster, class of 2019 early enrollees Devon Modster, Orin Patu, Kuony Deng, Braxten Croteau, DeShawn Collins, and Makai Polk, as well Jack Newman (preferred walk-on from CCSF) and Isaiah Humphreys (transfer from Penn State)

Cal is running Monday-Wednesday-Friday practices at 10 AM, with three weekends of Saturday practices starting at 11 AM. The Spring Game, as previously announced by Jim Knowlton, will be on March 16th. The three Saturday practices and the on-field portion of Pro Day will be open to the public.

Cal's spring practice schedule is set to start in just over a month, as the Bears look to get back to football shortly. The announcement, via Twitter, denoted the start of spring ball for February 25th, as the 15 practices run through four weeks, finishing right before UC Berkeley's Spring Break.

1. Quarterback

Chase Garbers vs. Devon Modster vs. Jack Newman

It's set to be another battle royal at the quarterback spot, as Chase Garbers didn't solidify himself as the starter to end the 2018 season, and Modster was brought in to immediately compete, if not win the job. Newman comes in for a similar reason, with the opportunity to potentially win the job and earn a scholarship being motivators for him to pass on four other FBS offers. It may end up being more of a Garbers vs. Modster battle, as the two former four-star QBs are the frontrunners at the moment.

2. Running Back

Patrick Laird took most of the reps at running back a year ago, which makes this a wide open race for starting reps. Right away, the race would look to favor guys who played a year ago, in Chris Brown and Marcel Dancy, along with CCSF transfer DeShawn Collins. Alex Netherda's someone who the coaching staff has confidence in to take reps as well. Brandon McIlwain will be playing baseball for a good portion of spring ball, but could sneak in to get some reps at the spot as well.

3. Inside Linebacker

The search for Jordan Kunaszyk's replacement starts now, and early money would lean toward Evan Tattersall or Kuony Deng. Deng will get a look on the outside as well, as the Bears need a replacement for Alex Funches, but he was told during the bowl game prep to stick by Kunaszyk and absorb as much information as he could. Tattersall has speed and pop, and can give the Bears their all-Evan linebacker core, with Evan Rambo at an OLB spot. Louis Bickett and Colt Doughty should also be competitors here.