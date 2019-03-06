Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-06 20:53:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Cal Football: Spring Practice Notebook, Day Six

Aortidlgyjny9fcxsp1q
Al Sermeno - KLC Fotos
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

A rainy morning in Strawberry Canyon gave way to a spirited practice in Memorial Stadium as the offense and defense traded blows in team periods throughout the sixth practice of the spring."You saw...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}