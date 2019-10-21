News More News
football

Cal Football: Snap Counts vs. Oregon State

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

In the wake of Cal's 21-17 loss to Oregon State, we have snap counts for the Bears, who played their sixth different quarterback over the past 20 games in Spencer Brasch, while they played the same...

