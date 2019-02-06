With Spring Football right around the corner, the Cal Spring Football Roster has been released, and we're going to take a closer look at it, along with Spring injuries and other issues.

BERKELEY, CA - Signing day was a muted affair in Berkeley, as the Bears announced the signing of Isaiah Humphries, the Penn State DB transfer who has already enrolled and is in Cal's winter workout program.

26 - Deshawn Collins - RB - 5'10", 200 lbs

Collins comes in from City College of San Francisco, as Cal offered him late in the cycle, and he committed after his official visit. Justin Wilcox joked that he'd gotten Collins to smile once, when he told him he had an offer from Cal, and that was about it. Collins should provide an immediate contributor at the running back spot in the spring, and a potential starter for the fall.

"He's a tough guy, all business, no-nonsense type of guy. He's what we need there in the backfield," WR coach Burl Toler said, "he's already here, rolling out, started classes and he's enjoying it."

37 - Braxten Croteau - DE - 6'5", 245 lbs

Croteau comes in early out of Liberty HS, and will be joined by his former teammate Ryan Puskas over the summer. He's slated for the defensive end spot, with the potential to move through a bunch of different spots on the line depending on how his body develops

8 - Kuony Deng - ILB - 6'6", 225 lbs

Deng, one of Cal's two four-stars in the 2019 class already practiced with the team in the lead up to the bowl game. Cal's putting him at inside linebacker for now, but they'll use him in plenty of different areas going forward.

2 - Isaiah Humphries - S - 5'11", 190 lbs

Humphries committed to Cal after a visit at the beginning of January, after announcing his transfer from Penn State last November. Humphries may not be eligible this year due to transfer rules, but will be in the position to contribute in a big way in 2020.

"We recruited Isaiah out of high school," Wilcox said, "he went to Penn State. He spent some time there and he, for his own reasons, decided to make a change. We got in touch with him, knew what kind of athlete he was, talked to some people and did our work, our background work not only from high school, but from college. He came out for a visit and really enjoyed it, so good addition."

4 - Devon Modster - QB - 6'2", 215 lbs

Modster, the UCLA transfer, comes to the Bears after visiting in December. He's an immediate competitor to start at QB, as he, Chase Garbers, and Jack Newman will compete for the spot in spring ball.

8 - Jack Newman - QB - 6'1", 190 lbs

Newman comes to Berkeley along with hiss backfield-mate in Collins, as he accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Cal instead of taking one of four FBS scholarship offers. He adds a much needed presence to the QB room

"He's here, did great, threw for 4000 yards as a senior in high school," Toler said, "ended up at City College last year with Collins. He has great leadership, he's motivated, he can obviously do it athletically, so we're looking for him to contribute immediately."

48 - Orin Patu - OLB - 6'4", 215 lbs

Patu comes in a little bigger than his high school size, listed at 215. Wilcox did note that Patu has added a bit more weight since coming in, getting to around 220. He'll have a good opportunity to learn from Cam Goode this spring, as the two are similar body types and play similarly as well..

17 - Makai Polk - WR - 6'3", 185 lbs

Polk comes in early at receiver (he played both ways in high school, and Toler noted that he and Nick Edwards had to fight Gerald Alexander to keep Polk on offense), and he'll have plenty of opportunity with nine receivers currently on the roster.

"He's a great local Bay Area football talent," Toler said, "he loves Cal football, grew up in the area. He's been a great addition to the team already, you see that in offseason workouts, he's driven, he has a lot to prove, and I think even in the recruiting process, guys put a lot on offers. Makai's a kind of guy that once he knew Cal was the right fit, once he knew the players and the coaches in the program and the team, he knew he wanted to be a Cal Bear."