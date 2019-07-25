Cal Football put another guy on a watch list Thursday, as safety/kick returner Ashtyn Davis was announced to be on the Paul Hornung Award watchlist. Davis, a four-time all-American as a hurdler for the Cal track and field team, is on the Hornung Award watchlist for the second consecutive year.

The Hornung Award goes to the most versatile player in college football, and Davis is among nine Pac-12 players (the most of any conference) on the watchlist. Davis started every game at safety for the Bears in 2018, while handling the kick return duties.

Among Davis's most notable plays from 2018:

- An 89 yard kick return against Idaho State for a score

- a 36 yard pick six against Colorado, one of two interceptions on the day, which earned him Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors

- A monster hit against BYU (pictured below).

- A key return after a safety against USC that set the Bears up for their first touchdown in the comeback win

Davis was also listed by the Athletic's Bruce Feldman as one of college football's 'Freak' athletes

Davis's 2018 Stats

56 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 4 INTs, 5 PBUs, 1 FR, 1 TD

24 kickoff returns for 629 yards, 1 TD