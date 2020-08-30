In the wake of the NCAA giving a blanket extra year of eligibility, roster management will look extra interesting as across the country, there will likely be a need for expanded roster sizes and scholarship caps beyond 2021.

Currently, this is what Cal's scholarship situation looks like going forward:

(These six groups of players add up to 104 players total, with four more slots in the 2021 class left)

Cal is right at their 85 scholarship limit for whatever the 2021 spring season looks like with the way the current roster is constructed. Freshmen can play as much as they want without having to worry about redshirting. Seniors can return for another year if they desire.

It does make for an interesting challenge for when 2022 comes around, and whether the NCAA eases scholarship limits over next four years, considering how much it limits opportunities for players in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 classes without some sort of easing.

Obviously there will be players who decide to leave, go to the NFL, or pursue options outside of football, but it's a management issue to keep an eye on going forward.