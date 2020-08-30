 Cal Football: Scholarship Management Going Forward
In the wake of the NCAA giving a blanket extra year of eligibility, roster management will look extra interesting as across the country, there will likely be a need for expanded roster sizes and scholarship caps beyond 2021.


Currently, this is what Cal's scholarship situation looks like going forward:

Table Name
(RS) Seniors (RS) Juniors (RS) Sophomores RS Freshmen True Freshman ('20) Incoming Freshmen ('21)

Hicks

Remigio

Humphries

Brasch

Casey

Rutchena

Modster

Garbers

Anusiem

Rohme

Paster

Anderson

Deng

Moos

M. Young

Brooks

I. Young

Swinney

Hawkins

Moore

Polk

Woodson

M. Iosefa

Terry

Crawford

Smith

Tevis

Mojarro

Roberts

Calhoun

Goode

Scott

Zellers

Mi. Williams

Mangum

Millner

Drayden

Brown Jr.

Alftin

Puskas

Butler

Higgins

Dancy

Sheahan

Tattersall

Martin

Hunter

Barth

Bynum

Poutasi

Mettauer

Jernigan

Baker

F. Iosefa

Collins

Reinwald

Cindric

C. Young Jr.

Christakos

Sturdivant

Z. Johnson

Tonges

Mello

Patu

Z. Johnson

Reed

Saffell

Cherry

B. Johnson

Antzoulatos

E. Johnson

Oladejo

Daltoso

Maldonado

Owens

Smith

Aguilar

Jemtegaard

G. Williams

Craig

Croteau

Moore

Lange

Curhan

Driscoll

Street

My. Williams

Clark

Coleman

McKenzie

Hisatake

Paul


Saunders

Hearns

Shaw

Correia

Wilkins

Schlegel

Muller

Latu

McWilliams

Alfieri

Gamble


Lee

19 total

13 total

14 total

16 total

23 total

19 total

(These six groups of players add up to 104 players total, with four more slots in the 2021 class left)

Cal is right at their 85 scholarship limit for whatever the 2021 spring season looks like with the way the current roster is constructed. Freshmen can play as much as they want without having to worry about redshirting. Seniors can return for another year if they desire.

It does make for an interesting challenge for when 2022 comes around, and whether the NCAA eases scholarship limits over next four years, considering how much it limits opportunities for players in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 classes without some sort of easing.

Obviously there will be players who decide to leave, go to the NFL, or pursue options outside of football, but it's a management issue to keep an eye on going forward.

