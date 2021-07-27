Cal Football: Roster Changes for 2021

See: Cal Football Roster 2021 Cal has released a new roster in the leadup to the 2021 season, with a handful of new players listed for the Bears. Note: As of press time, Femi Oladejo and Ieremia Moore were not listed on the roster, that is a clerical error on the website, per Wilcox

Who's Back

93 - Luc Bequette is officially back on the roster. The seventh-year senior has officially transferred back to the school, though Justin Wilcox mentioned that there's still some stuff with the NCAA involved before Bequette would be all the way back. The team is expecting positive news on that front. 25 - S Isaiah Humphries - the Penn State transfer has returned after opting out in 2020

Who's New

2 - QB Kai Millner - 6'2" 210 lbs 9 - QB Ryan Glover (graduate transfer from Penn and West Carolina) - 6'2" 215 lbs 13 - QB Blake DeBisschop (walk-on) - 6'4" 185 lbs. 14 - CB Lu-Magia Hearns 5'10" 160 lbs. 15 - K Nico Ramos (walk-on grad transfer from Princeton) 5'11" 200 lbs. 17 - WR Mavin Anderson 6' 200 lbs. 18 - WR J Michael Sturdivant - 6'3" 200 lbs 24 - S Fatuvalu Iosefa - 6' 190 lbs. 39 - WR Trond Grizzell - 6'4" 200 lbs. 40 - TE Keleki Latu - 6'6" 215 lbs. 41 - FB Champion Johnson - 6'1" 245 lbs (walk-on from Mater Dei) 44 - FB Beaux Tagaloa - 6' 245 lbs. (walk-on from Diablo Valley College/San Jose State) 45 - ILB McKyle So'oto - 6'0" 235 lbs (walk-on from Oceanside HS) 46 - OLB Marqez Bimage - 6'2" 260 lbs (transfer from Texas) 49 - DL Darius Long - 6'2" 300 lbs (late signee from College of San Mateo) 53 - OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr - 6'2" 225 lbs 65 - OL Dylan Jemtegaard - 6'4" 305 lbs 92 - OLB Myles Williams - 6'3" 245 lbs 96 - DL Derek Wilkins - 6'5" 285 lbs

What Has Changed