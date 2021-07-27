Cal Football Roster Changes for 2021
Cal has released a new roster in the leadup to the 2021 season, with a handful of new players listed for the Bears.
Note: As of press time, Femi Oladejo and Ieremia Moore were not listed on the roster, that is a clerical error on the website, per Wilcox
Who's Back
93 - Luc Bequette is officially back on the roster. The seventh-year senior has officially transferred back to the school, though Justin Wilcox mentioned that there's still some stuff with the NCAA involved before Bequette would be all the way back. The team is expecting positive news on that front.
25 - S Isaiah Humphries - the Penn State transfer has returned after opting out in 2020
Who's New
2 - QB Kai Millner - 6'2" 210 lbs
9 - QB Ryan Glover (graduate transfer from Penn and West Carolina) - 6'2" 215 lbs
13 - QB Blake DeBisschop (walk-on) - 6'4" 185 lbs.
14 - CB Lu-Magia Hearns 5'10" 160 lbs.
15 - K Nico Ramos (walk-on grad transfer from Princeton) 5'11" 200 lbs.
17 - WR Mavin Anderson 6' 200 lbs.
18 - WR J Michael Sturdivant - 6'3" 200 lbs
24 - S Fatuvalu Iosefa - 6' 190 lbs.
39 - WR Trond Grizzell - 6'4" 200 lbs.
40 - TE Keleki Latu - 6'6" 215 lbs.
41 - FB Champion Johnson - 6'1" 245 lbs (walk-on from Mater Dei)
44 - FB Beaux Tagaloa - 6' 245 lbs. (walk-on from Diablo Valley College/San Jose State)
45 - ILB McKyle So'oto - 6'0" 235 lbs (walk-on from Oceanside HS)
46 - OLB Marqez Bimage - 6'2" 260 lbs (transfer from Texas)
49 - DL Darius Long - 6'2" 300 lbs (late signee from College of San Mateo)
53 - OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr - 6'2" 225 lbs
65 - OL Dylan Jemtegaard - 6'4" 305 lbs
92 - OLB Myles Williams - 6'3" 245 lbs
96 - DL Derek Wilkins - 6'5" 285 lbs
What Has Changed
A handful of players previously on the roster are not listed. Notably, Erick Nisich and Ben Skinner are not on the roster in addition to both Evan King and Brandon Mello, both of who entered the transfer portal over the last couple of months.
True freshman Myles Williams is listed at outside linebacker, after being listed as a defensive lineman in Cal's signing class release.
Notable weight changes include WR Aidan Lee, up to 240 lbs from 225 in the spring, along with Stanlaey McKenzie up to 340 from 325 in the spring. Ricky Correia is down from 350 to 340, giving Cal two big defensive linemen in the middle to work with.