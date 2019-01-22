In the wake of Cal's 7-6 season in 2018, we're taking a look at every position group, looking at how they're stocked for the future, how they performed for the season, and the expectation level for each group. Today, we're looking at the special teams group.

James Snook - USA Today Sports

2018 Review

The 2018 season saw a few changes from 2017. Steven Coutts assumed the starting punter job. Greg Thomas came from relative anonymity and potential not playing football anymore to earn the starting place kicker job. Alonso Vera and Ashtyn Davis kept their respective long snapper and kick return jobs, but Nikko Remigio took over the punt return job after Vic Wharton struggled early in the season, with a fumble against BYU being the impetus for change. Chris Landgrebe won the kickoff job away from Gabe Siemieniec, though both played It resulted in a decent year for the Bears on the special teams side of the ball. Coutts put 37 of his punts inside the 20, helping flip field position for a team that needed all the help in that area that they could get. Coutts even won Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his performance against Colorado. Thomas hit 12-17 field goal attempts with a long of 46. He did not miss inside of 30 yards, but was 8-13 from beyond that point. Landgrebe had touchbacks on just under 60 percent of his kickoffs, as the coverage team allowed 22 yards per return. For comparison, Davis averaged over 26 yards per return, with a return TD against Idaho State (first kickoff return TD since Trevor Davis at Washington State in 2014) Remigio finished the year with 15 returns for 103 yards, including a near TD against Idaho State, as there were more opportunities for returns in 2018 (Vic Wharton had 9 punt returns in 2017, and increased his total to 11 in 2018). More depth at linebacker, tight end, and defensive back positions made for better return teams and coverage units for the Bears, who didn't allow a return TD in 2018.

2019 Preview