In the wake of Cal's 7-6 season in 2018, we're taking a look at every position group, looking at how they're stocked for the future, how they performed for the season, and the expectation level for each group. Today, it's the running backs, a position dominated by one player in 2018, leaving plenty of questions heading into 2019.

It's pretty tilted toward Laird in the rep counter, but the Bears did find a couple players who have a chance to be productive in the future. Chris Brown impressed coaches with his work on special teams in fall camp, which translated into becoming the number two back behind Laird as the season went on (Finishing with 37 carries for 148 yards and a score). Marcel Dancy got redshirted (he was injured for a portion of the year), but showed some of the side to side agility that was seen in his JC tape (14 carries for 81 yards and 1 TD).

Then the season started and Laird didn't look like he did at the end of 2017. The senior leader didn't have the same burst off cuts nor the same ability after contact. Per PFF, he avoided 18 fewer tackles in 2018 on 32 more rushing attempts. He had nearly a yard less after contact per run (down to 2.38 from 3.28). He finished with two 100 yard rushing games on the year, as opposed to the five that he had in 2017. He did finish with the team lead in receptions, with 51, but only averaged 5.7 yards per reception. His year ended with an injury in the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl, as he finished short of the 1000 yard mark, with 961 yards on the year.

The running back position was thought to have had a bit more juice coming into the 2018 season, as Patrick Laird was coming off a 1000 yard season, and the Bears added a couple solid backs in the offseason, in Chris Brown, Johnny Adams, and Marcel Dancy. Adams tore up his knee in fall camp, which took him out before the season began, but there was still something at the position.

Who's Leaving: Patrick Laird, Biaggio Ali-Walsh, Derrick Clark, Johnny Adams

Laird is graduating, as one of the best human beings to come through the Cal program. He leaves Cal with a double major in Political Science and Business, and with an Allstate Good Works Team award to his name. He finishes his Cal career with 2153 yards on the ground, 14 TDs along with 99 receptions for 608 yards and 5 TDs.

The other three are transferring, Clark a grad transfer. Ali-Walsh's transfer came as a bit of a surprise, as he was getting reps as the Bears drew closer to the end of the season. Adams' departure was announced on National Signing Day.

Who Stays: Chris Brown, Marcel Dancy, Alex Netherda, Brandon McIlwain (Sort of)

Brown and Dancy (who may be in line for a scholarship in the near future) should garner some early looks to start in the spring, as should Netherda, who excelled last spring to the point of earning a scholarship. Brandon McIlwain practiced at running back during the bowl practices, and could stick there, though baseball may take precedence for him during spring ball

Who's Coming In: Deshawn Collins (EE), DeCarlos Brooks

Collins was a late addition for the Bears, from CCSF where he played his entire 2018 season with a broken collarbone (while holding a night job at SFO). He's emblematic of the kind of toughness Cal wants, and he's a solid pass catcher out of the backfield, something that the Bears use. He'll be in contention to start right off the bat, as he'll be in Berkeley for Spring Ball

Brooks committed to the Bears last July, and he backed up Cal's reasoning for offering him, rolling up 2229 yards and 34 TDs on the ground to lead Chandler to a 6A state title. Brooks improved his burst off cuts and after contact as a senior, and if things aren't decided at RB heading into fall camp, Brooks could grab some playing time early.

Projected Starter: Up in the Air

Easy to imagine that Brown and Dancy get the first crack at the starting job, but Collins could make a run for it. The staff has trust in Netherda as well, as the senior from Santa Rosa has the skillset and one of the most positive outlooks of anyone on the roster. McIlwain may be busy with baseball, but he has the athletic potential to be a solid RB

Spring Storyline: How to Divvy Up Reps?

It's a bit of a battle royal for reps here in the spring, with 4-5 combatants preparing for the challenge. It'll be interesting to see who separates in the early going. Brown had a solid showing to end the year in the place of Laird, but that's not going to be enough to keep him as the top guy. It's going to be a time for the group to work out some of its kinks, something desperately needed as the Bears look to revamp their offense in 2019.