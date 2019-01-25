In the wake of Cal's 7-6 season in 2018, we're taking a look at every position group, looking at how they're stocked for the future, how they performed for the season, and the expectation level for each group. Today, we finish with the quarterbacks

The quarterback spot, thought to be somewhat stable heading into the 2018 season, changed abruptly in the first contest against North Carolina, as Chase Garbers came out in the first quarter, leading the Bears to their first touchdown in the place of Ross Bowers. Brandon McIlwain played as well, and that was the last time Bowers saw the field in 2018. Later in the year, it became apparent that Bowers suffered an injury to his throwing hand, but this wasn't entirely clear at the moment. Playing multiple QBs in the opener was the plan to begin with, starting Garbers in week two at BYU was not.

Garbers started two weeks in a row, both wins, but the staff wanted to see what they had in Brandon McIlwain, who played most of the second half against Oregon and started against Arizona and UCLA. It turned out to be turnovers, as while McIlwain had four rushing touchdowns over the three weeks, he only had one passing touchdown and had five turnovers returned for touchdowns. Cal went 0-3 over those three weeks, and turned back to Garbers, who played his best game against Oregon State, then doing just enough to get the Bears a win against Washington.

McIlwain saw a handful of disastrous snaps against Washington State, including an endzone interception, and Garbers took the majority of the reps for the remainder of the season, only being pulled in the Cheez-It Bowl for Chase Forrest after three first half interceptions. However, Garbers did lead the Bears to a win over USC, throwing a touchdown, running for one, and throwing the 'Fight Off' at the throng of USC fans in front of him.

Garbers struggled with pocket presence as the season went on. He scrambled 38 times, the most of any starter in the Pac-12. He was still in his first full year of starting, which does make a big difference, and no part of the offense looked good throughout the year. Garbers was graded by PFF as the best runner out of all the starters, but the production that he got in three of his first four starts against BYU, ISU, and OSU wasn't there. Garbers was a freshman, and will have the opportunity to acquit himself moving forward.