In the wake of Cal's 7-6 season in 2018, we're taking a look at every position group, looking at how they're stocked for the future, how they performed for the season, and the expectation level for each group. Today, it's the offensive line.

The offensive line group heading into 2018 may have been a victim of raised expectations, as it wasn't necessarily a bad year for them, but it wasn't up to the level that many were either hoping or expecting.. They allowed fewer sacks per game, fewer tackles for loss, had over a half yard increase in yards per carry and had multiple players grading among the highest in the conference as pass blockers, per PFF. Patrick Mekari ended up 2nd in the conference among tackles in pass blocking grade, not allowing a sack on 397 pass blocking attempts. Mike Saffell, only playing in six games due to injury, didn't allow a sack in 265 pass blocking reps either.

Those two were the best two offensive lineman via PFF this year, and neither played the entire season. Steve Greatwood's unit did what it had to do, putting guys in different positions like they experimented with in the spring. It wasn't perfect, but it was serviceable, as both Ryan Gibson and Gentle Williams got some of their most extended action.

Saffell's injury opened the door for Will Craig to get some playing time at his future position, left tackle, as Valentino Daltoso shifted to RG and Mekari shifted to LG. His performance varied from excellent to reminding everyone that he's a freshman. Most memorably, he played the final drive of the Washington game, as Cal sealed a win over the final 4:51 of gametime with a grinding drive.

Three Cal offensive lineman started every game for the Bears, in Daltoso, Jake Curhan, and Addison Ooms. Daltoso, played four different line positions on the year, getting starts at left guard and left tackle. Ooms started the final 37 games of his Cal career in moving from being a walk-on, to a scholarship guy, to be regarded as the most knowledgeable player on offense. And Curhan, who did have his fair share of struggles in pass protection (allowing 21 total QB pressures), got another year of experience under his belt, as he has the potential to develop into a solid drive blocker over his final two years at Cal.

The biggest improvement from 2017 to 2018 for this group was that there wasn't one game where they got swamped like they did against Washington and Oregon the year prior. Yes, there were times where the offense struggled due to turnovers and stagnancy, but that's not on the offensive line to a certain extent.