In the wake of Cal's 7-6 season in 2018, we're taking a look at every position group, looking at how they're stocked for the future, how they performed for the season, and the expectation level for each group. Today it's the defensive line and outside linebacker groups, who we're pairing together because they're paired together during practice.

Neville E. Guard - USA Today Sports

2018 Recap

The defensive line made a jump in 2018 for multiple reasons. Another year of experience certainly helped, as Luc Bequette, Tevin Paul, Chris Palmer, Rusty Becker Chinedu Udego and Zeandae Johnson all upped their level of play. Various defensive linemen noted that DL coach Tony Tuioti built upon what Jerry Azzinaro taught in their first year under the Wilcox regime. Paul specifically noted that Tuioti was working on their mental game, after Azz focused a lot on improving the group's physicality. While the numbers weren't big, the line opened up a lot for the inside linebackers to make plays. The outside linebacker situation was a bit different though, as Cam Goode looked to be the best player on defense during fall camp, and through the first three quarters of 2018, he showed it with an athletic pick-six. His season ended with a foot injury not long after, and the Bears didn't really find a replacement for him. Outside linebacker Alex Funches played a ton, but Tim DeRuyter improvised, using Paul and Udeogu as bigger OLB types, mixing in speedier OLBs like Evan Rambo, Deon White, and Malik Psalms for coverage, and mixing in freshman Joseph Ogunbanjo as a pass rusher (along with Nick Alftin getting a handful of reps). It's a group that's going to see an infusion of talent moving forward, bringing in three freshman and a junior college standout who can bolster the position with the athleticism. The defensive line also had a few newcomers making impacts, as Aaron Maldonado and Siu Fuimaono got their first action, and Lone Toailoa was utilized mainly as a pass rusher as well. Of note: - Luc Bequette and Alex Funches tied for the team lead in sacks with five apiece. Bequette also won Pac-12 defensive player of the week honors for his performance against USC, forcing a key fumble before halftime along with two sacks. Bequette also blocked a kick against Idaho State - Chris Palmer had 6 pass breakups, good for second on the team (tied with Evan Weaver) - Evan Rambo is credited by Pro Football Focus as not missing a tackle all year - Paul tied for the team lead (with Jordan Kunaszyk) with 11 TFLs

2019 Preview