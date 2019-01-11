Cal Football Review and Preview: Defensive Backs
In the wake of Cal's 7-6 season in 2018, we're taking a look at every position group, looking at how they're stocked for the future, how they performed for the season, and the expectation level for each group. Today, it's the defensive backs, one of the core factors in Cal's defensive success this past year.
We have to make a special note here for Bryce Turner, who passed away January 5th after collapsing during a non-team workout on December 30th. The Turner family has a GoFundMe here.
2018 Recap
Before the season, defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter noted that the defensive backs could be the strength of the defense. Gerald Alexander's unit proved that point in the first game against North Carolina, with three of the four interceptions coming from the DBs. The season finished with DBs accounting for 17 of the 21 interceptions, and every DB who started a game (except Quentin Tartabull) finished with at least one interception.
Here's how the numbers broke down:
Ashtyn Davis: 810 snaps played, PFF Grade of 88.6 (Third highest among starters), 56 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 4 INTs, 5 PBUs, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD
Cam Bynum: 821 snaps played, PFF Grade of 84.2 (4th highest among starters), 48 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 10 PBUs
Jaylinn Hawkins: 707 snaps played, PFF grade of 77.5, 32 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 6 INTs (top in the Pac-12), 3 PBUs
Traveon Beck: 507 snaps played, PFF grade of 77.0, 32 tackles, 2 TFLs, 3 INTs, 4 PBUs
Elijah Hicks: 705 snaps played: PFF grade of 76.4, 31 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 1 TD
Josh Drayden: 282 snaps played, PFF grade of 59.8 (had 5 penalties called against him), 18 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 1 TD
It's a six man group that looks to return next year, along with backup safety Trey Turner, who had some nice moments against Oregon State after Hawkins was ejected for targeting.
Five of the six names above all were draft-eligible (Hicks was a true sophomore), but it doesn't look like any of them were leaving, as Cam Bynum told assorted reporters after the Cheez-It Bowl that he'd be back another year to get bigger and stronger. That currently looks like the case with the group, which gives the defense a chance to be one of the best ever at Cal
2019 Preview
Who's Leaving: Quentin Tartabull, Chibuzo Nwokocha
Tartabull finished out his Cal career on a high note, considering that much of his time spent in Berkeley in the early going was in rehabilitation for two knee injuries. Tartabull was one of the biggest benefactors from the coaching change in January of 2017, and while his career at Cal did not end in a starting role, Tartabull played a key spot on most special teams units, and was praised for his willingness to be physical.
Nwokocha played sparingly in 2018, but did earn a scholarship prior to the year.
Who's Staying: The Six Above, Trey Turner, Chigozie Anusiem, Daniel Scott, Branden Smith
Lots of returning talent here, though seven of them could be gone by 2020. It's probably the group with the most proven depth going into the new year. Anusiem, Scott and Smith all got time in games in 2018 as well.
Who's Coming In: Miles Williams, Craig Woodson, Jaylen Martin
While getting another DB is a priority for the rest of the 2019 cycle, Cal brought in three, getting Miles Williams and Craig Woodson from Texas, and flipping Jaylen Martin's commitment from Colorado on signing day. Both Williams and Woodson are likely safeties for Alexander, while Martin is set to play corner.
Projected Starters: Bynum, Davis, Hawkins, Hicks
If all holds, this should be the same starting group as it has been, with Beck coming in at nickel, Drayden coming in to spell either Bynum or Hicks, and Turner coming in as backup at safety. It's a well stocked position group.
Spring Storylines
Biggest question going into the spring is just how high this group can raise the defense's ceiling? There's been a ton of improvement by the DBs in the first two years under GA, so what heights can they reach moving forward. It's also worth looking at how the depth fills in behind the starters, and if someone like Anusiem, a former four-star, can start stealing some reps with his natural ability.