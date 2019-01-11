In the wake of Cal's 7-6 season in 2018, we're taking a look at every position group, looking at how they're stocked for the future, how they performed for the season, and the expectation level for each group. Today, it's the defensive backs, one of the core factors in Cal's defensive success this past year. We have to make a special note here for Bryce Turner, who passed away January 5th after collapsing during a non-team workout on December 30th. The Turner family has a GoFundMe here.

2018 Recap

Before the season, defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter noted that the defensive backs could be the strength of the defense. Gerald Alexander's unit proved that point in the first game against North Carolina, with three of the four interceptions coming from the DBs. The season finished with DBs accounting for 17 of the 21 interceptions, and every DB who started a game (except Quentin Tartabull) finished with at least one interception. Here's how the numbers broke down: Ashtyn Davis: 810 snaps played, PFF Grade of 88.6 (Third highest among starters), 56 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 4 INTs, 5 PBUs, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD Cam Bynum: 821 snaps played, PFF Grade of 84.2 (4th highest among starters), 48 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 10 PBUs Jaylinn Hawkins: 707 snaps played, PFF grade of 77.5, 32 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 6 INTs (top in the Pac-12), 3 PBUs Traveon Beck: 507 snaps played, PFF grade of 77.0, 32 tackles, 2 TFLs, 3 INTs, 4 PBUs Elijah Hicks: 705 snaps played: PFF grade of 76.4, 31 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 1 TD Josh Drayden: 282 snaps played, PFF grade of 59.8 (had 5 penalties called against him), 18 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 1 TD It's a six man group that looks to return next year, along with backup safety Trey Turner, who had some nice moments against Oregon State after Hawkins was ejected for targeting. Five of the six names above all were draft-eligible (Hicks was a true sophomore), but it doesn't look like any of them were leaving, as Cam Bynum told assorted reporters after the Cheez-It Bowl that he'd be back another year to get bigger and stronger. That currently looks like the case with the group, which gives the defense a chance to be one of the best ever at Cal

2019 Preview