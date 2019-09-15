For the second time in Justin Wilcox's tenure, Cal is ranked.

Cal football is in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 polls, coming in at 23rd in both of them, following a 3-0 start. Cal got ranked last year after their 3-0 start, ranking 24th in the country before falling in a ranked matchup to Oregon.

For Wilcox, this marks two times that his Cal teams have been ranked. Previous head coach Sonny Dykes had the team ranked in the top 25 once (in 2015), while Jeff Tedford had the Bears ranked in the top 25 seven times during his tenure.

Cal is one of six Pac-12 teams in the top 25, joining Utah, Washington State, Washington, Arizona State, and Oregon. If the Bears and Sun Devils can come out of next week unscathed (Arizona State has a home game against Colorado, Cal heads to Ole Miss), then their Friday, September 27th matchup will be a battle of ranked, undefeated teams.

Other Early Notes:

- Cal is 8-0 under Justin Wilcox in non-conference games.

- Cal has started 3-0 in Wilcox's three years

- Cal hasn't been able to move to 4-0 in either of the first two years

- Cal has not won a game while ranked since 2015 against Washington State

- Cal has not been ranked above the 20s since 2009 (ranked 19th before a loss to Washington)