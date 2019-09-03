Offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin was very positive on how the Bears operated in their Tuesday practice. He also had a lot of positive to say about the Washington defense

"They're very good, and they're going to be really good again," Baldwin said, "they're well coached they've got a lot of talent that comes in and replaces talent that left, and it'll be a challenge. There's a lot of guys on defense at every level, there's some guys that stand out, 95 (Levi Onwuzurike) stands out to me on the end, he does a lot of great things, backers, I know it's a relatively new group, they played their tails off in that game one. 5 (Myles Bryant) on the backend, 3 (Elijah Molden) has got some stuff, 27 (Keith Taylor), we've faced 27 in the past, they're long and rangy."

Baldwin's group hasn't scored an offensive touchdown against Washington over the previous two games against the Huskies, and offensive line coach Steve Greatwood noted that there's still ways to go.

"We had decent rushing numbers, but things are going to get much tougher from here on out," Greatwood said, "there's still a lot of technique we have to clean up, some assignment things we've got to clean up. Chris broke some tackles that next week, he's not going to break, we've got to change some things."

What did please Greatwood was the lack of procedure penalties, something they'll have to focus on with running a silent count in a loud environment.

"What I was most pleased about is that we didn't have any unforced errors," Greatwood said, "false starts, no procedural stuff, it was a clean game from there. We had some holding calls, I can argue some of those until I'm blue in the face, but you're going to get some of those, especially when the quarterback moves around in the pocket or breaks contain."

Line Play and Craig in Year Two

Last year's game saw LT Will Craig get his first extended action, including the final near-five minute drive to seal the game. That's where Craig showed that he belonged, and it's a moment he'll hold onto going into this weekend's game

"There were so many things, I was in the moment, I tuned out the crowd," Craig said, "I was just playing football out there, everyone on the field was giving everything, I've never felt anything like that, and once we won, so much joy, I was so happy, it was spectacular."

While Craig played a bunch last year, Saturday was his first start, along with fellow class of 2018 lineman Matt Cindric.

"I thought they did well for their first time out of the chutes," Greatwood said, "I thought Will played a pretty steady game. He's more physical than he was last year, he's gained 15 pounds since last year, which helps him, and the experience factor, had one sloppy set, but he was pretty good."

"It was both our first game's starting," Craig added, "we started out slower than we want, the whole team did, but once we got going we felt like we could move the ball. I think me and Matthew are still meshing, I got so used to Gentle, guys are different and they do different things, we're still meshing together, but we're doing it at a faster pace. The number one thing is communicating on the OL, and I think we're doing that."

Brown

Chris Brown carried the ball 36 times Saturday. Baldwin doesn't expect that to continue.

"You don't expect it to be every game," Baldwin said, "36 times in that game. We had a two score lead late and you to finish it, you were looking for rhythm at times and he provided that with breaking tackles and some things. Everyone in that running back room is going to add to what we're doing offensively."

Baldwin does want to continue the ball control aspect that Brown provided, as Brown ground down the game with 14 fourth quarter carries.

"I was very encouraged by one thing," Baldwin said, "that we held the ball for 12 minutes in the fourth quarter. We didn't put that last piece in though, in terms of that last touchdown to go up three scores, or that last field goal."