The Cheez-It Bowl marked the final game for 23 different seniors, all of who walked prior to senior day game against Colorado. 17 were on offense, 5 on defense, and one on special teams. We're here to remember them all, starting with the offense

Patrick Laird, RB, Mission Prep HS, Arroyo Grande, CA

Career Stats: 362 carries for 1963 yards and 14 TD, 91 receptions for 589 yards and 4 TDs

There's so much that can be said about Patrick Laird, from his Summer Reading Challenge, walking on to this Cal team and earning a scholarship in the summer of 2017, earning the Allstate Good Works Team award, and a bunch of other things that we'll list here:

- Came in after a prep career that saw him rush for over 4500 yards, but he didn't receive any FBS scholarship offers, so he took the walk-on opportunity at Cal

- He originally came in to play fullback, but realized he could run with the others

- Switched to wide receiver and back

- Recovered an onside kick in Cal's 2016 opener

- Double majored in Business and Political Science

- Converted small children into Cal fans

- Had a 1000 yard rushing season

The precursor to a lot of this came in the spring of 2017, when Cal was hosting their first spring practices under Justin Wilcox. It wasn't an open practice, but the Bears were on Maxwell Field and there was no wrap around the field to keep people seeing in. During the day, Laird took a stretch run, cutback, and had a 50 yard TD, which was stunning to those watching on the outside. Beau Baldwin would later say that Laird was the leader in some of the obstacle course work that they observed in the winter workouts, which left nobody surprised when he broke out.

That breakout came against Weber State, when the Bears came out flat against an FBS opponent. Laird broke the 100 yard mark for the 1st time, and took the starting job, which he held throughout the end of 2018.

While Laird didn't have the kind of year that built on his 2017 season, he was still a senior captain, an example for a younger player in Chris Brown, and reliable in the passing game. He's the only player who got away with making jokes at Justin Wilcox's expense during media availability (calling his 42-year old head coach old multiple times). Most importantly, he cared about his community, as like Whitney Houston, he believes the children are our future. You can't ask for a better leader.

Most Memorable Moment: A 14 yard run on 4th and 1 that sealed a 15-14 win over USC, Cal's first in 14 years.

Addison Ooms, C, Mater Dei HS, Laguna Niguel, CA

Career Stats: 37 consecutive starts at center

Ooms was a constant for the Bears over the previous three years, and while it's difficult to pick out too many moments for an offensive lineman, Ooms was instrumental in doing a lot of teaching on the offensive line. Multiple players called Ooms the smartest player on offense, with Mike Saffell giving him a bit of credit for his growth as a lineman.

Ooms also earned a scholarship in 2017, after starting the entirety of 2016 as a walk-on, and is one of five Mater Dei players in this senior group, all of who finished with scholarships.

Most Memorable Moment: Any time Cal ran some sort of draw, Ooms got out there and blocked a linebacker, among the best parts of his skillset. The most memorable one had to be on a 4th and 6 draw against Oregon State in 2016, which opened a massive hole for Khalfani Muhammad to score on a 50 yard TD run and got the Bears back into it.

Vic Wharton III, WR, Independence HS/Tennessee, Spring Hill, TN

Career Stats: 145 receptions for 1666 yards (at Cal) and 7 TDs

Wharton was a trash-talker extraordinaire for the Bears in his three years playing, post-Tennessee transfer. While he didn't play in Cal's bowl game, Wharton finished in the team lead for receiving yards with 502 in 2018, after having the 9th most receptions for a season in Cal history with 67 in 2017.



Wharton wasn't all the way back to his 2017 self in 2018, notably hobbling through the USC game, but he had a number of great catches in his three years, including a game changer against North Carolina on a Ross Bowers deep ball, one against Oregon in 2016 in place of Chad Hansen, and a pretty fade against Oregon State a year ago. Wharton drew a number of penalties as well, through being annoying as hell for opposing DBs

Most Memorable Moment: Drawing a pass interference on Olaijah Griffin at USC this year, talking trash to him some more, beating him on a 29 yard TD, then turning around to talk more trash before he crossed the goal line, to the point where Ooms and company got in between him and the ref so he wouldn't be called for a penalty.

Patrick Mekari, OL, Westlake HS, Westlake Village, CA

Career Stats: 34 games, 24 starts (22 at left tackle, 1 at right tackle, 1 at left guard)

Pat Mekari was the highest graded player for the Bears this year per PFF, despite missing the final three games with a foot injury. The younger of the Mekari brothers at Cal, Mekari came in as a late addition in the 2015 class and ended his time in Berkeley as one of the top players from that group.

Mekari will be known for his versatility, as he played every position on the line at some point during his Cal career, starting at three of the five. He even moved to left guard in game to get Will Craig reps at left tackle, and while he didn't finish the year out due to his injury, getting the true freshman some reps should help the line strength for years to come.

Most Memorable Moment: Moving to left guard on the last drive against Washington so Will Craig could get in, and the Bears could grind out a win over the Huskies, and generally being reliable as anyone. Also grew a fantastic beard.

Malik McMorris, FB/TE, Mater Dei HS, Santa Ana, CA

Career Stats: 46 games played, 16 starts, 12 receptions for 89 yards and four TDs, nine carries for 19 yards and 1 TD

McMorris, like Ooms and a couple other players on this list, came into Cal as a walk-on from Mater Dei, and will leave Cal as a bit of a folk hero. People who hadn't watched Cal would tune in and wonder why there was a 290 lb dude wearing #99 catching passes. McMorris became one of the most reliable players for the Bears, from catching passes on the goal line, to blocking, to occasionally running the ball.

McMorris was the only Cal player to have touchdowns in four consecutive seasons, while making some punishing blocks throughout. He did this while also throwing for the track and field team at Cal, and earning a scholarship in the spring of 2017. It's safe to say there will never be another player like McMorris at Cal.

Most Memorable Moment: The time he turned an Ole Miss linebacker into an accordion