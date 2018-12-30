We're continuing to remember the seniors today, and we're finishing it off with the defensive and special teams players that will be graduating off to bigger and better things going forward.

Jordan Kunaszyk, ILB, Roseville HS/American River College, Roseville, CA

Career Stats: 273 tackles, 18 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 4 INTs, 7 PBUs, 6 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

A lot to say about Kunaszyk that I said here, but Kunaszyk should be a pro soon, as he has some meticulous preparation habits, the size, the ability, and the instincts to play in the NFL. Kunaszyk came into the Cal program as a late two-star junior college addition, but even on his first days into fall camp, he looked the part. Maybe it was because aside from Devante Downs, no one on the Cal defense at the time had the same 'look' as Kunaszyk, who seemed to always know where to be.

While Cal has recruited well at ILB, and had one of his replacements in Kuony Deng sticking to him during bowl practice to learn from him, Kunaszyk's presence as a leader will be missed from the group. The man cared about his team, something he'll continue to do at the next level.

Most Memorable Moment: Coming in for an injured Devante Downs against Washington State, getting an interception and forcing a fumble leading to a Gerran Brown fumble recovery for a score

Alex Funches, OLB, Ryan HS/Trinity Valley CC, Denton, TX

Career Stats: 74 tackes, 18.5 TFLs, 9 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble

Lots of good things to say about Funches, who was one of a few guys who were always excited to be out at practice. The Trinity Valley transfer came to Cal, had one meeting with defensive line coach Fred Tate, then saw that entire staff get canned. Funches had never played OLB before his time at Cal, taking a couple reps as a standup defensive end at his JuCo, but only really getting into it in Tim DeRuyter's defense.

From there, Funches wasn't a day one starter, but took a hold of one OLB spot once Cam Saffle got injured, and he'd been a solid piece for the Bears on the outside. He was consistently liked by the media for his affability and managed to sack two top 10 draft picks in Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen. Not too many Cal football players have that claim.

Most Memorable Moment: Ending Josh Rosen's time at UCLA via a sack.

Chris Palmer, NG, Collins Hill HS/Naval Academy Preparatory School, Lawrenceville, GA

Career Stats: 50 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 6 PBUs

With the bulk of his production coming in 2018 (30 of the tackles and the rest of his significant stats), Palmer may be harder to replace than anyone on this list. There aren't many players coming out of high school like him, and the Bears will need to figure out their next nose guard for 2019.

That said, Palmer has been a big part of the success of Kunaszyk and Evan Weaver, taking up multiple blocks to make it easier for the inside linebackers to take care of business. He might have been the Bears' most improved in 2018, and he was great at swatting down passes at the line.

Most Memorable Moment: Engulfing Oregon State QB Jack Coletto on a massive sack.

Rusty Becker, DL, Maple Grove HS/Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Maple Grove, MN

Career Stats: 24 tackles, 1 TFL, .5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

I wrote about Rusty earlier this season, as multiple players and coaches had seen Becker as one of the hardest working people on the defensive side of the ball. Tim DeRuyter noted that he didn't think Becker would be as much of a player as he was when they came in, but the Minnesota native worked his tail off to break into the starting lineup. Becker's Minnesota nice, but tough as nails, as he worked after every practice just hitting the sled in 2017, to the point where you could hear it in the background of post-game interviews.

Becker, who was a roommate of Kunaszyk, took part in a lot of his roommate's nutrition habits, though he did add a bit of maple syrup to some of it as tribute to his home state. The combination of preparation and dedication had him starting for the Bears. He also got a seal of approval as a host on an official visit, as OL commit Brayden Rohme had lots of good things to say about Becker, including that he'd like to be named Rusty.

Most memorable play: Recovering a fumble against Oregon

Quentin Tartabull, S, Bishop Alemany HS, Mission Hills, CA

Career Stats: 66 tackles, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 1 FR

With his first three years marred by knee injuries, Tartabull's Cal career was revitalized by Gerald Alexander during the spring of 2017. Tartabull earned a starting safety job at the beginning of the 2017 season, and while that job eventually got snatched up by Jaylinn Hawkins, Tartabull made his mark as a hitter and a special teams player. During the 2018 season, Tim DeRuyter called Tartabull their special teams MVP, and his effort gave him a start against UCLA when Hawkins had gotten called for targeting the prior week.

Tartabull should be remembered for the sheer number of coaches who said they had to tell him to stop hitting so hard in practices that weren't full go. That's the effort every coach says they want, and Tartbull provided it.

Most Memorable Moment: Catching a Rube Goldberg-like interception that went off three different people against Washington State

Chibuzo Nwokocha, CB, Consumnes Oaks HS, Elk Grove, CA

Career Stats: 13 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FF

Nwokocha recorded most of his stats in 2016 when the Bears had a dearth of cornerbacks in their rotation. He didn't earn a scholarship until just prior to the 2018 season, and played sparingly in blowouts. The most memorable moment for me with Nwokocha is him making the effort to introduce himself to me outside of the confines of the practice field, which was unexpected on my end, but it shows his character.

Most Memorable Moment: Intercepting Tyrone Swoopes in the 2016 Texas game.

Alonso Vera, LS, Carson HS/Seton Hill/Long Beach CC, Carson, CA

Career Stats: 2 tackles, 0 missed snaps

The old adage is that you shouldn't know who your long snapper is. Vera has done his job very well, to the point that he hasn't been recognized, aside from the fact that he doesn't necessarily look like the rest of his teammates as far as height goes. That doesn't matter though, as Vera did his job very well after transferring in from LBCC, after a year at D2 Seton Hill. Vera made the watchlist for Binn Award, named for the patron saint of longsnappers, Cal alum David Binn

Most Memorable Moment: Having his height swapped with Valentino Daltoso's on the original Cal release featuring those two and Steven Coutts, leading to some confusion from the OL room at Daltoso's arrival.