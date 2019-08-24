Cal Football Releases Depth Chart for UC Davis
Cal has released their depth chart to start the 2019 season, as redshirt sophomore QB Chase Garbers has officially been named Cal's starter for the 2019 season
"It's a total honor and a blessing to be recognized by the coaching staff and the players," Garbers said, "I'll be out there game one leading the offense."
"He's earned it," Justin Wilcox added, "Chase has earned it, this is not by default at all. Chase has had a really good offseason, we're really proud of the way he's handled himself. I'm excited for him, and he's going to get better and better."
The depth chart release also coincided with the announcement that OL Gentle Williams is out for the season (lower body). Matt Cindric will be the starter at left guard.
"Unfortunately Gentle suffered a lower body injury, and when they went in to fix it, it's been determined that he's going to miss the season," Wilcox said. "It's really sad for Gentle, he's worked really hard. He's had a couple injuries before, and you just feel for him."
Below is Cal's depth chart for the UC Davis game, which is subject to change in later weeks.
Offense
Notes on the Depth:
- Starting wideout group is Duncan, Remigio and Walker, though every coach has noted that the Bears will use all eight of the guys listed with their regular reps. McCallan Castles will be the starting tight end as predicted.
- Chris Brown was mentioned through camp as being ahead of the competition, and he'll continue to be as the starter for the opener.
- Aside from the Williams injury, the line has been almost unchanged. McKade Mettauer and Makai Polk are the only true freshman on the offensive depth chart. Cindric is also listed as the backup at center as well
- Robby Rowell is listed as an OR with Devon Modster, as the latter's eligibility is still in question
Notes on the Depth:
- Luc Bequette and Brett Johnson are both listed at nose, but both can play the defensive end spots in the 3-4 and the DL spots in the nickel package
- Kuony Deng has officially earned the inside linebacker spot next to Evan Weaver
- Ben Hawk Schrider will likely be the primary backup to either OLB spot, though he's listed solely behind Cam Goode
- The DB situation is unchanged, as Bynum, Hicks, Davis, Hawkins and Beck all held onto their spots.
- Six true freshmen are on the depth here, Johnson, Croteau, Patu, K. Smith, Antzoulatos and Woodson
- Greg Thomas has officially claimed the starting place kicker role, while Gabe Siemieniec will take the kickoff role that he held in 2017
- Redshirt freshman Slater Zellers will be the starter at long snapper, replacing the now-departed Alonso Vera
- Both Ashtyn Davis and Nikko Remigio have held onto their kick and punt return jobs respectively.