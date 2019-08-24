Cal has released their depth chart to start the 2019 season, as redshirt sophomore QB Chase Garbers has officially been named Cal's starter for the 2019 season

"It's a total honor and a blessing to be recognized by the coaching staff and the players," Garbers said, "I'll be out there game one leading the offense."

"He's earned it," Justin Wilcox added, "Chase has earned it, this is not by default at all. Chase has had a really good offseason, we're really proud of the way he's handled himself. I'm excited for him, and he's going to get better and better."

The depth chart release also coincided with the announcement that OL Gentle Williams is out for the season (lower body). Matt Cindric will be the starter at left guard.

"Unfortunately Gentle suffered a lower body injury, and when they went in to fix it, it's been determined that he's going to miss the season," Wilcox said. "It's really sad for Gentle, he's worked really hard. He's had a couple injuries before, and you just feel for him."

Below is Cal's depth chart for the UC Davis game, which is subject to change in later weeks.