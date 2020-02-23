There were two non-freshmen who redshirted in 2019 in Will Craig and Josh Drayden. Both are expected to be contributors for the Bears in 2020. The bigger question is who, among the 24 true freshmen that utilized a redshirt a year ago, should be looked at as a potential breakout candidate for spring football, which begins in ten days.

Among this group, eight true freshmen saw game action for the Bears, and were able to take advantage of the four-game redshirt rule. Much of the action came on special teams (mainly in the case of Woodson, Puskas, and Antzoulatos) or late in games (in the case of Rohme, Driscoll, and Martin), but Brasch started a game against Utah due to injuries to Chase Garbers and Devon Modster.

ILB: Ryan Puskas (played in four games), Blake Antzoulatos (played in three games), Kyle Smith, Alex Murray*,

OL: Brayden Rohme (played in one game), Brian Driscoll (played in one game), Ben Coleman, Cal Frank*

The biggest opportunities for playing time among the group are with three position groups.

Safety: Ashtyn Davis, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Trey Turner all graduating leaves an open competition for the two spots. Craig Woodson, who had a fantastic fall camp a year ago, will be in competition for one of the spots. He will compete with Elijah Hicks, Daniel Scott, Isaiah Humphries, and early enrollee Trey Paster

Inside Linebacker: Evan Weaver's departure leaves a big hole to be filled, one that Puskas, Antzoulatos, and Smith could be in contention for, alongside Evan Tattersall and early enrollee Muelu Iosefa. Antzoulatos is a Cal Rivals favorite, but don't count out Kyle Smith, who had a solid showing in a full contact scrimmage last fall camp.

Tight End: Bill Musgrave's offense should use the tight end position a little more heavily, and Elijah Mojarro was someone frequently mentioned as a played who excelled during bowl preparations for the Redbox Bowl. Mojarro could fill an H-back role as well.

In addition, Nick Lopez should also be in the competition for the starting kicker role.

Cal starts spring football practices on March 4th, with the opening practice starting at 9:30 AM. Every practice is open to the public