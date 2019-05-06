Cal football is still over 100 days away, but with summer fast approaching, the roster is likely going to see a few additions before the season starts. For now though, there's enough key pieces to project what the depth could look like come August 31st. * - Denotes walk-ons

Quarterback Player Year Experience Chase Garbers Redshirt Sophomore 10 starts in 2018 Devon Modster Redshirt Junior 1 start at UCLA in 2017 Jack Newman* Redshirt Sophomore Starter at CCSF in 2018 Spencer Brasch Freshman 2-year starter at Higley HS Robby Rowell* Redshirt Freshman Scout team QB in 2018

Right now, Chase Garbers looks like the guy for the Bears, at least at the moment. His command of the offense is better than it was in the fall, and he's a physically stronger player going into 2019. Confidence played a big role for Garbers in the spring, showing it in testing the middle of the field through sharp passes to the likes of McCallan Castles and Nikko Remigio and making the right read on option runs. He's not perfect, but he's improved. Modster is the backup right now, though as seen in 2018, that can change. Right now, Modster is a confident player, willing to throw over the top, but a bit rusty. The arms strength and athletic ability is there, the confidence is what should come around next. Cal fans have seen him kill their bowl hopes before, so he's capable. Newman's got an arm and the ability to improvise, but the next step for him is getting comfortable making the throws in his progressions. One thing that was impressive about him was his ball placement, putting a deep ball on the outside shoulder of a receiver 35 yards downfield. Brasch comes in this summer, he's already been going through the playbook and works near religiously on his game on the weekends (he's also running track at Higley, qualifying for the state meet in the high jump). He has a big arm, can run, and Beau Baldwin noted that he liked Brasch's attitude when down in games. Rowell ran the scout team for the Bears a year ago, and he's up and down in practice at times. He's uncorked great throws, like a perfect wheel to Remigio in the back corner of the endzone during the Bears' final spring practice, then not-so-great throws, like an underthrown corner that got picked by Daniel Scott in the spring game.

Running Back Player Year Experience Chris Brown Sophomore Primary Backup to Patrick Laird in 2018 OR Marcel Dancy* Redshirt Junior Played in four games in 2018 OR Deshawn Collins Redshirt Junior CCSF starter in 2018 Alex Netherda Redshirt Senior Mainly special teams DeCarlos Brooks Freshman 2229 yards at Chandler in 2018 Brandon McIlwain^ Redshirt Junior Co-led team in 20+ yard rushes in 2018

This section has to start with a couple caveats. First, Brandon McIlwain did not play much in the spring (he's sidelined right now from baseball with a broken foot), so not much has been revealed about how he'll be utilized in the offense. He'll be used in some shape or fashion. The question remaining after the spring is who gets the first crack at things when the dust settles. It would've been Chris Brown, had he not gotten hurt in the spring game and sat during the final week of spring ball. That gave Marcel Dancy the time to close the gap, along with Deshawn Collins. They are three different backs: Brown - downhill power back, developing speed and cutting abilities Dancy - cutback skill, side to side agility Collins - One cut and go, speed off cuts, was slowed by injury for part of spring Biggest piece seen of the latter two is their ability to catch passes out of the backfield, something Brown improved on during spring as well. Netherda's not one to count out, with a good spring game performance (12 carries for 76 yards) and the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Netherda's strong in reading his blocks to set up defenders behind them, with good patience in that regard. The running back race is still relatively open, which could catapult Brooks into early playing time. A state champion and a 2000+ yard rusher as a senior at Chandler HS, Brooks showed acceleration of his cuts, a low center of gravity which often shrugged off the first tackler, and per Burl Toler, excellent footwork.

Wide Receiver X Z Slot Trevon Clark Jordan Duncan Nikko Remigio Monroe Young OR Kekoa Crawford OR Jeremiah Hawkins OR Ricky Walker III* Ben Skinner* Ryan Regan* OR Makai Polk Evan King*

This is a rough projection of the receiver spot at this point, because there could be a few more guys added to the roster, but this is who is currently on the roster or set to be on the roster this summer. We'll start with Clark, a 6'4" pass catcher the likes of which Cal didn't really have last year. Clark provides a big target at the X spot, one who has plenty of after the catch ability, shedding tackles in his junior college film. The hope is for Clark to be a day one starter, and it's not too farfetched to think he could be. At the Z-spot, the Bears have a couple options to start on the roster at the moment in Jordan Duncan and Kekoa Crawford. Duncan missed most of the spring due to getting hurt on the first day of spring ball. Duncan's a smooth wideout with his technical ability, but needs to find the consistency and health that evaded him over his first three years in the program. Crawford was brought in for his explosive ability, but also will need to find consistency moving forward. He's a vertical threat with his speed, something that the Bears need to have some offensive success. In the slot right now, there a couple candidates to start in Remigio and Hawkins. Both will see plenty of time, but Remigio may hold a slight edge due to his blocking ability. Hawkins did have an impressive spring ball, becoming more consistent with the ball in his hands as Baldwin schemed to get him the ball more, with jet sweeps and the like. Remigio has showed some ability as a threat against zones, getting in the spaces between zones and making catches. The backup situation currently is unproven, though many of the backups showed some things in spring: Young - technical route runner, developing as a wideout, consistent hands and an agile player Skinner - Big target, solid hands, strong work ethic per Burl Toler Walker - Speed threat, finally healthy heading into the fall Polk - "As gifted physically as anyone in the group" - Wilcox King - Big bodied wideout, not top end speed, but uses his size well Regan - Played in the slot this spring when healthy, but can also play both outside spots This is a position where productive depth has to be recruited and developed going forward.

Tight End Player Year Experience McCallan Castles Redshirt Freshman First catch came against TCU Gavin Reinwald Redshirt Sophomore 11 receptions in 2017, redshirted 2018 OR Collin Moore* Redshirt Sophomore Former QB, moved to TE, best C-gap blocker per Wilcox OR Jake Tonges* Redshirt Sophomore Mainly special teams Elijah Mojarro Freshman Two-year starter at Orange Lutheran

There's a lot of projection that has to go on when looking at the tight end position, since six guys at the position left from last year. Now, it's looking like McCallan Castles has the opportunity to be the starter, as he took first team reps throughout the spring. Castles probably has some of the highest potential on the team, a 6'5", 235 lb pass catcher, one who can run after the catch and force mismatches agains smaller DBs or slower linebackers. Blocking is still something that he needs work on, but it's improving, and from an outsiders perspective, it appears that the Cal staff is willing to take that tradeoff in order to have another threat on the field. Backing him up is what's next, and Gavin Reinwald, Collin Moore, and Jake Tonges did that during the spring. Reinwald looks like a different player than he did in 2017, up to 240 lbs with the ability to split out or play an H-back role. Moore's more of an in-line TE right now, as Wilcox likes his blocking ability, similar to Kyle Wells. Tonges showed physicality against safeties as a pass catcher in the spring as well, and he's another 6'5" body in there. Finally, Mojarro will likely need a bit of time to put on weight, but he's likely to fill an H-back role as well. He can split out as well, and had success at Orange Lutheran as a threat up the seam.

Offensive Line Left Tackle Left Guard Center Right Guard Right Tackle Will Craig Gentle Williams Mike Safell Valentino Daltoso Jake Curhan PJ Poutasi Jasper Friis Tanner Prenovost* Matthew Cindric Brandon Mello Brayden Rohme McKade Mettauer Jack Beeman* Miles Owens Brian Driscoll OR Henry Bazakas*