Trace handled the offense on Monday, and while this is subject to change with the influx of freshmen this summer and the hopefully avoidable rash of injuries, it can be useful to step back and observe the landscape heading into player organized practices, and then fall camp. This is Trace and I’s projected defense (with a heavy assist from Trace on filling in the lower ranks of the depth charts, where I am a lot shakier on), with where we anticipate the freshmen slotting in at the moment.

Defensive Line Defensive End Nose Guard Defensive End Luc Bequette Siu Fuimaono Zeandae Johnson Lone Toailoa Aaron Maldonado Brett Johnson Gabe Cherry Ben Coleman/Erick Nisich JH Tevis/Braxten Croteau

- The nose tackle position is the shakiest here after the departure of Chris Palmer, and through spring ball, neither of Siu Fuimaono (still on the raw side) or Maldonado (still on the small side) have really decisively won out. This is a key spot on the defense, because if the nose tackle and other linemen can command a double team consistently, you allow for the four playmakers behind them to be able to run around untouched. Coleman is coming off injury that took his high school senior year, but is deeply exciting to myself and Trace as the future at this position. For this fall, though, whatever the team can get out of him would be a bonus. - Big “second” year milestones for two of the defensive ends -- with this being his two calendars from an ACL injury, this should be the time that Zeandae Johnson flashes the form that had everyone raving about him awhile ago. The two sacks he recorded in the spring game are a pretty good indication, and it’s also Lone Toailoa’s second go around on the FBS circuit too. If the JUCO transfer is going to show up to his tremendous highlight reel coming in, then now is traditionally going to be the time. If not, we expect them to turn to this next guy… - BRETT JOHNSON! - BRETT JOHNSON! - It’s still extremely rare that high school linemen are all ready to play as true freshmen, and if they do, there’s often a fair share of growing pains that comes with the transition. Penciling him in here at the 2nd string seems like a reasonable compromise. - Feels like a really make or break year for Gabe Cherry. (Editor's note: Don't forget about Erick Nisich, who got a ton of time at the nose this spring, or Braxten Croteau, who enrolled early and needs to put on weight, but showed block shedding ability)

Linebackers OLB ILB ILB OLB Tevin Paul Evan Weaver Kuony Deng Cam Goode Chinedu Udeogu or Nick Alftin Evan Tattersall Colt Doughty Orin Patu or Joseph Ogunbanjo Ben Moos Louie Bickett or Blake Antzoulatos Ryan Puskas or Kyle Smith or Tommy Vanis Myles Jernigan or Curley Young

- Starters here are all as expected, of course. - The return of Cam Goode and addition of Kuony Deng means that the linebacker corps projects as even more athletic than it was last year, when those spots were manned by Jordan Kunaszyk and Alex Funches, respectively. The newly beefed up Goode and JUCO transfer Deng are both capable, flexible pass rushers, with the latter giving DeRuyter the option of playing him inside or out. - Weaver back? Nuff said. - Tevin Paul, could conceivably play end in some looks, and functions kind of that way against the run, since he’s the big backer. His hard-nosed, yeoman’s work last year was a pleasant surprise. - The backups are a little bit murkier. - At outside linebacker, early enrollee Patu seems set to take over for Goode whenever he leaves, and already in spring he’s flashing often. For him, at least, the entrenched starters will prove valuable, as he could conceivably redshirt – although I doubt he will – to continue building his body. - The other four guys on the outside: Nick Alftin, Ben Moos, Chinedu Udeogu, and Joey Ogunbanjo are all in various stages of development, be it against the run or adding weight or adjusting to a new position. My personal guess is that the staff won’t play any of them more than necessary right now – although Goode’s injury history makes all this depth still worth watching -- and I still like Alftin the best as an athlete, with Ogunbanjo second. - Waiting in the wings at middle is Nam Le Receipt Guy Blake Antzoulatos, one of a bunch of freshmen linebackers signed this year to replace the depth that just graduated. They’ll have their time to learn from Peter Sirmon and Tim DeRuyter. Should the inconceivable happen and something happen to Weaver, the staff’ll likely give first crack to Doughty (who I thought would be playing already) and Tattersall

Defensive Back CB S S CB Nickel Cam Bynum Ashtyn Davis Jaylinn Hawkins Elijah Hicks Traveon Beck Chigozie Anusiem Daniel Scott Trey Turner Josh Drayden Deon White Jaylen Martin Miles Williams Craig Woodson Branden Smith