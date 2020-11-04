Cal Football has had their first official positive test since daily testing began, a positive test that has brought forward the possibility of a cancellation for the Saturday opener against Washington.

"It was a positive antigen test," head coach Justin Wilcox said, "then a positive PCR test as part of the protocol, as a result of that several players were held out of practice and were placed in quarantine as a part of contact tracing."

Wilcox characterized the amount players out for contract tracing purposes as 'significant,' with the hope that they'll be able to figure out who can get get cleared to play "Hopefully very soon, we'll need to know shortly."

The one player is asymptomatic at this point in time. The amount of players in contact tracing is enough that it could end up cancelling the Saturday evening game versus Washington.

"I would say that's fair," Wilcox answered to the opener versus Washington being cancelled.

The Pac-12 as a conference released the minimum thresholds in order to play back on October 9th:

The Pac-12 has established minimum thresholds to play a football game of at least 53 scholarship players available to participate and the following minimum number of position scholarship players available to begin a game: seven (7) offensive linemen, one (1) quarterback and four (4) defensive linemen. Each institution shall provide a complete roster by position to the Conference office prior to the season. The impacted institution has the option to play the game with fewer than the 53 scholarship players or fewer than the minimum number of position players listed above if it elects to do so. Otherwise, upon approval by the Commissioner, the game would be rescheduled or declared a no contest.

In addition, a game should be rescheduled or declared a no contest in the event of the following COVID-19 related impacts:

1. Inability to isolate new positive cases within a team or athletic department or to quarantine high-risk contacts.

2. Unavailability or inability to perform testing as provided by the Pac-12 medical guidelines.

3. Campus-wide or local community transmission rates that are considered unsafe by local public health officials.

4. Inability to perform adequate contact tracing consistent with governmental requirements.

5. Local public health officials of the home team state that there is an inability for the hospital infrastructure to accommodate a surge.

If the Bears do get players cleared from contact tracing, it sounds like they will play, though this is a developing situation.

"If it is feasible for us to play, we're going to play," Wilcox said. "Are there hurdles? Yes there are."