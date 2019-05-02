Kicker Greg Thomas appeared onto the Cal roster almost out of nowhere last fall, as the Bears needed some semblance of stability at the placekicker spot. Originally from Petaluma High School, Thomas had stops at Arizona State and City College of San Francisco, and was set to come to Cal, just to be a student, before Charlie Ragle saw him kick last January and offered him a PWO spot.

That spot has turned into a scholarship, as Golden Bear Report can confirm that Thomas is now on scholarship for the Bears.

Thomas won the starting place-kicker job last year after impressing with his consistency, something Ragle noted last August.

"When we started we said, 'hey we're going to track this thing no matter whether we're in the stadium or we're in Maxwell,'" Ragle said at the time, "every kick counts, and I think the biggest thing we've seen from Greg is his consistency. I love his approach, I love how he prepares and works, and he's earned the spot."

Since then, Thomas was perfect on extra points in 2018, going 32-32 on PATs. He also went 12-17 on field goal attempts a year ago, with a long of 46 coming against Washington State.

Thomas is expected to be the starting placekicker for the Bears going into the 2019 season, as post-spring Justin Wilcox noted that Thomas was "ahead of the pack." Thomas's scholarship brings the Bears up to 76 of their 85 total scholarships, as they look to fill those remaining nine with either grad transfers, other walk-ons earning them, or conventional transfers through the transfer portal.