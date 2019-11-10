Cal Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts, Offense vs. Washington State
Cal's offense came through Saturday against Washington State, as the Bears had their best offensive performance in a month and a half in taking down the Cougars in a 33-20 effort. Cal's offense had...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news