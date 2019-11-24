News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-24 10:52:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Cal Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts, Offense vs. Stanford

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Sometimes it all comes together. It did Saturday for Cal, who beat Stanford for the first time in a decade, thanks to Chase Garbers and Nikko Remigio finding their stride in the fourth quarter, com...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}