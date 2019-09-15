Cal Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts from UNT Win, Offense
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Cal's offense had a good first quarter, but not much else in the 23-17 win over North Texas. Offensive line issues and Chase Garbers holding the ball long on pass plays, along with Chris Brown bein...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news