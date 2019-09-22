Cal Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Ole Miss, Offense
Cal's passing offense had its best day in a long while in the 28-20 win over Ole Miss. In fact, this was the first time the Cal offense had out-graded the Cal defense since Rivals partnered with PF...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news