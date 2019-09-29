News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-29 22:14:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Cal Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts, Defense vs. ASU

Cameron Goode graded out at the top for Cal in their 24-17 loss to Arizona State
Cameron Goode graded out at the top for Cal in their 24-17 loss to Arizona State (Darren Yamashita - USA Today Sports)
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Cal's defense had their fair share of struggles. They did hold an opponent for 24 points (or less) for the 13th consecutive game. But they allowed Jayden Daniels to run for 84 yards, missed a handf...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}