The Pac-12 CEO group announced today, in news first reported by Stadium's Brett McMurphy, that they will be suspending athletic competition through the end of the 2020 calendar year. This puts an end to fall football in 2020 for Cal, for other fall sports, and for non-conference basketball games prior to the year's end.

From the statement:

“All of the Pac-12 presidents and chancellors understand the importance of this decision, and the disappointment it will create for our student-athletes, the coaches, support staff and all of our fans,” said Michael H. Schill, president of the University of Oregon. “Ultimately, our decision was guided by science and a deep commitment to the health and welfare of student-athletes. We certainly hope that the Pac-12 will be able to return to competition in the New Year.”

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is. We know that this is a difficult day for our student-athletes, and our hearts go out to them and their families,” added Scott. “We have made clear that all of their scholarships will be guaranteed, and that as a Conference we are strongly encouraging the NCAA to grant them an additional year of eligibility.”

Statement from Cal Chancellor Carol Christ and Athletic Director Jim Knowlton

"We are aligned in our support for the Pac-12's decision to postpone fall sports. While the decision was difficult, it is consistent with our shared commitment to the health and well-being of Cal's student-athletes, coaches and staff. Our hearts go out to the student-athletes who will not have the opportunity to compete this fall. We are incredibly proud of how they have been navigating the disappointments and uncertainties surrounding their athletic pursuits, and we will do all that we can to support them during these difficult times. We look forward to the day when they will be able to, once again, train for and compete in the sports they love. We look forward to the day when we can, together with members of Cal's extended family, once again cheer them on as they pursue excellence on the field of play."