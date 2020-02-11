Cal has officially added two home and homes to their books, with games against Wyoming and Minnesota scheduled for 2028 and 2029. The two game series against Wyoming was previously announced by FBSchedules.com back in September. Cal will visit the Golden Gophers on Sept. 16, 2028, before Minnesota returns the trip by playing in Berkeley on Sept. 1, 2029. Cal will host Wyoming on Sept. 2, 2028, then travel to Laramie on Sept. 8, 2029.

The home and home series against Minnesota, announced on the heels of Cal's home and home against Florida from last week, means that Cal will have a Power 5 out of conference opponent every year through 2029, except for 2025.

Cal is 4-2 all-time against the Golden Gophers, last playing a home and home against Minnesota in 2006 and 2009. Cal won both matchups, as RB Jahvid Best scored a Cal record 5 TDs in the 2009 win in Minneapolis.

Cal is 1-0 all-time against Wyoming, with a 17-15 win in the 1990 Copper Bowl being the sole meeting between the two teams.

Future Opponents (via FBSchedules.com)

2020: at UNLV, Cal Poly, TCU

2021: Nevada, at TCU, Sacramento State

2022: UC Davis, at Notre Dame, UNLV

2023: Auburn, San Jose State

2024: UC Davis, at Auburn, San Diego State

2025: UNLV, at San Diego State

2026: at UNLV, at Florida

2027: Florida

2028: at Minnesota, Wyoming

2029: Minnesota, at Wyoming