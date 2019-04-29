That said, many of the key defenders who played big roles in 2018 are back for another year. For a lot of them, it'll be their final year at Cal, which should put them in a position to be drafted next year.

It wasn't entirely unprecedented, but for the first time since 2015, Cal didn't have anyone drafted in the NFL draft. Four Bears have signed UDFA contracts so far, but usually, even in years where not that many seniors left (such as this one) Cal would usually sneak someone in, that wasn't the case this year.

DB Camryn Bynum

Bynum flirted with the idea of going pro this year, but decided to return for his redshirt junior season. While it's certainly possible he comes back as a redshirt senior in 2020, Bynum will likely have his degree in hand and a solid draft grade to go with it.

Why Bynum?

Cal's top corner is technically sound and savvy. An underrated piece to his game is how he plays the catch all the way through, as even if the wide receiver brings it in, Bynum is still fighting to rip it out, notably doing this on the first drive of the Washington game. Bynum's shown the ability to match up against bigger wideouts, like the 6'3" Anthony Ratliff-Williams from North Carolina and Ole Miss's DK Metcalf, and came away with deflections. Bynum's also a good tackler, PFF had him with 6 missed tackles all of 2018.

Bynum can press, play isolated in man, disguise zones, and has the intuition and work ethic to succeed at the next level

Where He Needs to Improve

Bynum struggled with two receivers in particular in 2018, one of which was Dillon Mitchell of Oregon. Mitchell isn't all that much bigger than Bynum, but used his speed off the line to get by Bynum (also had some pretty good throws to work with from Justin Herbert). Cleaning up technique there and improving speed is necessary, something that Bynum works on near religiously.

The other wideout was JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who used his size more effectively than other receivers had on Bynum. You can't teach height, but Elijah Hicks had success in being more physical with the Stanford wideout, something Bynum will work on.

ILB Evan Weaver

Weaver had a breakout 2018, which led to speculation of him potentially testing the draft waters. He's back to lead the 2019 Cal defense though, with the chance to build on a very strong year.

Why Weaver?

I don't think too many would've believed how well Weaver would adjust after he came in as a defensive end in 2016, but he does a lot of things well. He keeps the ball in front of him, takes great angles and makes the plays that are there. One thing he worked on last year was pass drops, especially cover 2 and cover 3 drops. He looks comfortable in those, and most notably during his interception return against Washington, he can make athletic plays.

At the end of the day, the tackling production speaks for itself. He was a workhorse in playing over 95% of Cal's defensive snaps. Weaver can add value with pass rush as well, as he's got skills in that area from his defensive end days.

Where He Needs to Improve

There's a couple areas that Weaver's currently working on. Leaning out is one of them. Continuing to work on speed is another, as the NFL is a pass happy league that likes quick middle linebackers.

S Ashtyn Davis

Davis, someone who Tim DeRuyter has called an 'elite safety in this league,' might be underappreciated outside of the Cal sphere for everything that he does. The former walk-on from Santa Cruz covers a lot of gaps for the Bears on defense.

Why Davis?

First off is his coverage ability, when he plays center field in a cover 3 situation, he can run out to deflect passes on the sideline. He tracks the ball well, and isn't afraid to come down in the alley to make tackles. His hit on BYU's Dylan Collie, completely clean, was one of the best plays that Cal's defense had in 2018, preventing a first down for a defense that didn't allow a second half first down until the final 3 minutes of the game.

Davis also has return ability, which adds value for NFL teams. That's what has kept Trevor Davis in the NFL so far, and could be similar for Ashtyn. His ball skills are also solid, as seen from a pick-6 against Colorado. He had the highest coverage grade of any of the Cal DBs per PFF.

Where He Needs to Improve

The skills are there for Davis, it might just need to be a case of having a bigger body of work, which this season should provide for him.

S Jaylinn Hawkins

Hawkins led the Bears (and the Pac-12) in interceptions in 2018 (with 6), and is coming back for a hopeful repeat performance in 2019.

Why Hawkins?

He had more interceptions than allowed receptions in 2018 (6 to 4). He tackles well, makes plays in the backfield, and has the prototypical size for an NFL safety. Hawkins is good in zone coverage, with good reactivity to the ball coming out. As a former high school receiver, he can obviously catch the ball and make a play with it.

Where He Needs to Improve

Two or three areas:

- Man coverage, especially in the slot in 1 on 1 situations.

- Not targeting (he had two targeting ejections in 2018)

- Consistency (his 6 interceptions came in 3 games total)