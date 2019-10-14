Cal Football: Monday Practice Report, Getting Back for Oregon State
Cal's most complete performance of 2018 came against Oregon State, a 49-7 blowout in Corvallis that featured over 500 yards of total offense, 9 sacks, and a pick-six to close out Cal's first Pac-12 road win in three years. Now, it's a year later, Cal comes back from a bye at 4-2, ready for homecoming. Oregon State comes in at 2-4, suffering a 52-7 loss to Utah for their homecoming. Justin Wilcox sees a team that has made strides from a year ago.
"I think they're much improved from a year ago, noticeable in every phase. I think offensively, they're scoring, they were in the high 30s," Wilcox said,"I think this past game was the anomaly. They're scoring a lot of points, they've got a really efficient quarterback in Jake Luton, he's a veteran guy, two good backs, a really good receiver, their O-line is very physical. They're extremely well coach, they're a gameplan oriented team, so they'll pick things that have given you issues. Defensively, I think you see from last year until now, execution and guys understanding, playing hard and playing well. They're gonna come down here hungry and they're going to fight. I've got a lot of respect for their staff and their team."
Wilcox competed against Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith while both played at Oregon and Oregon State respectively. Oregon State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik was on the same staff as Wilcox at Cal from 2003-05, and OSU defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar was the OLB coach at Wisconsin under Wilcox in 2016.
Luton and Isaiah Hodgins are the guys Wilcox focused on specifically, as Luton has a 14-1 TD to INT ratio, and Hodgins has been the best wideout in the conference (51 receptions for 709 yards and 9 TDs)
"He's playing really well, he's efficient," Wilcox said, "he makes good decisions and he can throw the ball down the field. They only have two turnovers, so they take care of the football, they run it, they throw it, and I think he's playing at a high level. The big wideout (Isaiah Hodgins) is a tough matchup, and they run the ball well."
Safety Trey Turner and tight end Jake Tonges both agreed on the level of talent they're playing against.
"It's a talented team," Turner said, "in the Pac-12 you're playing talent every week. (Hodgins) is good, he's a good receiver, very physical. Our gameplan is to be physical with him. We're gonna dial in like we do every week, and just prepare to battle, and as a secondary, that's what we take pride in, battling with receivers or running backs in the run game."
"They have good players," Tonges added, "all teams in the Pac-12 have good players, what it comes down to is that you need to come out to play every week, because anyone can beat anyone."
That's the message instilled to the players, who are coming off a much needed bye week, refreshing their legs and getting back to business with a little more spring in their step.
"I think it was noticeable today, a little bounce," Wilcox said. "You try to take advantage of those byes when you get them on the schedule. We use them as best we can when we get them."
"It was a lot of time to relax and get your body right," Tonges added, "I took a lot of time and I know my teammates took time resting, making sure we feel as good as possible before playing Oregon State."
Injury Report
Cal has been releasing an injury report, one that lists TE Nick Alftin (he's back on offense), WR Kekoa Crawford, OL Valentino Daltoso, RB Marcel Dancy, TE Gavin Reinwald, and OL Mike Saffell as 'week to week.'
"We're looking forward to getting them all back," Wilcox said,"everybody was out here today in some capacity, we're looking forward to seeing where they're at on Thursday, Friday, Saturday."
More on Turner
Turner has had one of the toughest jobs over the last two seasons, in playing behind two entrenched starters in Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins. But the fifth year senior out of Mobile, Alabama has made the most of reps, leading the team in pass breakups and forcing a key fumble against Oregon.
"Trey has always come in and competed," Wilcox said, "and I think he's always worked really hard to earn those reps. He's got a good understanding of the defense. He's come a long way in terms of that, and I think it's great to see him get out there and produce like he has. He's in a room with a lot of depth and he's earned his way, for sure."
Turner's impact has come on special teams, where he's taken more reps (103) than on defense (88).
"He takes a lot of pride in it, and big plays, I'm thinking back to some games where (he's made) open field tackles on a punt, and those are huge plays," Wilcox said, "people don't realize, they don't show up in the stat sheet, but this last game where we didn't do it a couple times, the field position flips. He's tuned in in meetings, and I think it speaks to his commitment to the team and carving out of niche, and guys earn a lot of respect that way."
"Special teams has always been something to me, just like defense, you're out there to make a tackle," Turner added, "it's no different, I take pride in that, and I try to make the best of my ability, no matter how I can help the team. When I do get on defense, it's the same thing. I come in with the same mindset. I come in physical, playing fast. I try to help the team in anyway I can.
Gerald Alexander
Cal defensive back coach Gerald Alexander is in a bit of precarious situation. His wife, Krystina, is about to have the couple's fourth child, giving the Alexander family a full defensive backfield of kids. In that case, Alexander will be with his family, and Wilcox will take over the DB room, where he feels that he may not be the nicest to the group.
"We have a well-thought out game plan, scripted, the meetings are scripted," Wilcox said, "poor DBs, because when coach GA needs to be with his family, and he needs to be with them when that time comes, then you know who goes in the DB room. They're probably hoping she has (the baby) overnight, so GA can come back."
Turner doesn't fear Wilcox bringing his 'tell the truth' mantra into meetings.
"Coach Wilcox will sneak into the room even with GA, it's not our first rodeo with coach Wilcox," Turner said, "it's exciting to switch it up now and then. He's a great coach too, he knows the scheme as well as anybody. It's gonna be a fun meeting, I'm looking forward to it."
More in the videos below.