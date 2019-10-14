Cal's most complete performance of 2018 came against Oregon State, a 49-7 blowout in Corvallis that featured over 500 yards of total offense, 9 sacks, and a pick-six to close out Cal's first Pac-12 road win in three years. Now, it's a year later, Cal comes back from a bye at 4-2, ready for homecoming. Oregon State comes in at 2-4, suffering a 52-7 loss to Utah for their homecoming. Justin Wilcox sees a team that has made strides from a year ago.

"I think they're much improved from a year ago, noticeable in every phase. I think offensively, they're scoring, they were in the high 30s," Wilcox said,"I think this past game was the anomaly. They're scoring a lot of points, they've got a really efficient quarterback in Jake Luton, he's a veteran guy, two good backs, a really good receiver, their O-line is very physical. They're extremely well coach, they're a gameplan oriented team, so they'll pick things that have given you issues. Defensively, I think you see from last year until now, execution and guys understanding, playing hard and playing well. They're gonna come down here hungry and they're going to fight. I've got a lot of respect for their staff and their team."

Wilcox competed against Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith while both played at Oregon and Oregon State respectively. Oregon State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik was on the same staff as Wilcox at Cal from 2003-05, and OSU defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar was the OLB coach at Wisconsin under Wilcox in 2016.

Luton and Isaiah Hodgins are the guys Wilcox focused on specifically, as Luton has a 14-1 TD to INT ratio, and Hodgins has been the best wideout in the conference (51 receptions for 709 yards and 9 TDs)

"He's playing really well, he's efficient," Wilcox said, "he makes good decisions and he can throw the ball down the field. They only have two turnovers, so they take care of the football, they run it, they throw it, and I think he's playing at a high level. The big wideout (Isaiah Hodgins) is a tough matchup, and they run the ball well."

Safety Trey Turner and tight end Jake Tonges both agreed on the level of talent they're playing against.

"It's a talented team," Turner said, "in the Pac-12 you're playing talent every week. (Hodgins) is good, he's a good receiver, very physical. Our gameplan is to be physical with him. We're gonna dial in like we do every week, and just prepare to battle, and as a secondary, that's what we take pride in, battling with receivers or running backs in the run game."

"They have good players," Tonges added, "all teams in the Pac-12 have good players, what it comes down to is that you need to come out to play every week, because anyone can beat anyone."

That's the message instilled to the players, who are coming off a much needed bye week, refreshing their legs and getting back to business with a little more spring in their step.

"I think it was noticeable today, a little bounce," Wilcox said. "You try to take advantage of those byes when you get them on the schedule. We use them as best we can when we get them."

"It was a lot of time to relax and get your body right," Tonges added, "I took a lot of time and I know my teammates took time resting, making sure we feel as good as possible before playing Oregon State."