In the aftermath of Cal's 41-17 loss to USC Saturday, the injury list was updated as the Big Game on Saturday looms.

Listed as week to week on the injury list:

- QB Chase Garbers

- RB Christopher Brown Jr.

- WR Jeremiah Hawkins

- WR Kekoa Crawford

- ILB Evan Tattersall

- DB Branden Smith

- S Ashtyn Davis

Garbers, Brown, and Davis all didn't practice today, while Tattersall is resting at home after being discharged from the hospital Saturday night. Per Justin Wilcox, Tattersall will be back at Cal tomorrow, while the rest of the players will be evaluated later in the week as to their playing status.

More from Monday in the videos below: