Greg Thomas came up big for the Bears over the previous two weeks, and now he's being rewarded for it.

Thomas was named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week and the Lou Groza Star of the Week after making all three field goal attempts and two extra points in Cal's 23-17 win over North Texas.

Thomas, who won the starting kicker job last fall, has started out strong in 2019. He's made 7-8 field goal attempts, including the game winning 18 yarder against Washington. He's also connected on all seven extra point tries this year.

Thomas, who started his collegiate career at Arizona State, before a transfer to CCSF, walked on at Cal last year, quietly earning a scholarship in the spring after a year where he made all his extra points and 12 of 17 field goal attempts.

Thomas is a native of nearby Petaluma, playing his high school football at Petaluma High School.