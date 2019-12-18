News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 19:38:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Cal Football: Justin Wilcox on Early Signing Day, 2020

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Cal's head coach discussed the Bears' 25 signees today, as Cal closed out early signing day.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}