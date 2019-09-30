What was feared was made official late Monday afternoon. Cal announced that Chase Garbers would be out 'long-term' with an 'upper body' injury. He could potentially return later in the season, depending on the severity of the injury. Over his final six quarters of play, Garbers was 32-47 for 474 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

"Chase was, in the last game at Ole Miss and the first half of this game, he was playing his best football since he's been here," Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said, "he was in a rhythm. That's unfortunate and it's just one of those things, it's part of college football, and we have other guys prepared to step up."

The guy who's going to have to step up is Devon Modster. Modster's relief effort against Arizona State didn't look great, going 5-14 for 23 yards and an interception, but there's faith in the junior transfer from his offense.

"There's not much we all have to do to get him there, because he's done it," offensive lineman Jake Curhan noted, "we have plenty of confidence in what he'll be able to do, everyone just has to keep taking care of themselves, keep taking care of our position more than anything else, and we're all confident that he'll do the same."

Plenty of guys on this Cal team saw Modster outplay them in 2017, coming in in relief of Josh Rosen and going 14-18 for 191 yards in that 30-27 win, leading the Bruins to a game winning field goal.

Wilcox also announced that true freshman Spencer Brasch would be Modster's backup on Saturday.

In other injury news, nickel Traveon Beck, wideout Kekoa Crawford, safety Daniel Scott and offensive lineman Erick Nisich are all expected to return Saturday. Beck and Crawford were replaced in the starting lineup by Josh Drayden and Makai Polk respectively.

SB 206

California governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 206 today, the 'Fair Pay to Play Act,' which allows college athletes to make money off their name and likeness. Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton had this to say about the legislation, which will not take effect until 2023.

"We've talked about this a lot since the process started," Knowlton said, "and I think over the last five years we've been able to make a lot of changes that've improved how we support student athletes. I think a lot of what we do every day is 'how do we better support them,' so we've increased the amount of nutrition we provide and we've increased the insurance. We're really on a good path to provide support for student athletes and I think SB 206 is going to open up another discussion. It doesn't go into effect for three years, so I think there'll be a discussion, I think the governor said in his note, that he's gonna look forward to working with the NCAA, the NCAA working group that has been working on this and had a report go out in October. I think it really is too premature to know how this is going to play out over the next three years, but I think the best thing is that there's going to be a lot of discussion. And it's around 'how do we support student athletes."