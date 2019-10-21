Cal may have another starter at quarterback as they head to Salt Lake City this weekend. Quarterback Devon Modster was put on the injured list after leaving the Oregon State game early. If he's unable to go on Saturday, true freshman Spencer Brasch would be the starter for the Bears. Brasch came in in relief Saturday, going 2-6 for 24 yards and an interception over the final two drives, as aside from a 17 yard completion to Nikko Remigio on his first play, Brasch ended up taking two sacks and had a ball tipped into an interception.

Joining Modster on that list this week are Jeremiah Hawkins and Ricky Walker III, as Mike Saffell, Traveon Beck, and Kekoa Crawford remain on the list.

Also of note from today, Wilcox announced that sophomore outside linebacker Joseph Ogunbanjo is no longer with the team, having been suspended indefinitely.

More in the videos below.