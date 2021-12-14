Cal Football ILB Evan Tattersall Enters the Transfer Portal

Cal will have another space on their roster, as inside linebacker Evan Tattersall entered the transfer portal Tuesday. Tattersall, a redshirt junior from Granite Bay, has two years of eligibility remaining thanks to an extra COVID year.

Tattersall started the first four games of the season for the Bears, and five out of the six games he appeared in on defense, but the Bears' starter lost his spot to a group of younger players, with Trey Paster, Nate Rutchena, and Femi Oladejo manning the spot next to Muelu Iosefa. Ryan Puskas earned more playing time after the Arizona game as well, giving the Bears a fair amount of inside linebacker depth.

Tattersall entered the portal as a graduate transfer, the same as every other Cal player over the last handful of weeks, as the remaining players from the 2018 class in Berkeley are Nick Alftin, Monroe Young, Aaron Maldonado, Will Craig, Slater Zellers, and Matthew Cindric. For his career, he recorded 56 tackles, 2 TFLs, and 1 interception over 26 games played

Though Tattersall is gone, Cal's starting group of Iosefa, Paster, Rutchena, and Oladejo is filled with guys in their second or third year in 2022, along with others in Ryan Puskas, Kyle Smith, Myles Jernigan, Blake Antzoulatos, Kyle Smith and Andy Alfieri who have ability as well. Cal hasn't recruited the inside linebacker position too hard in the 2022 class because of some of this young depth