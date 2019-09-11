You couldn't tell that Cal had won possibly their biggest game in the last ten years walking into practice today. It was business as usual in Berkeley, as the Bears prepare for their next opponent in North Texas, and that attitude was formed in the offseason.

"I think it's super easy with (the coaches)," ILB Evan Weaver said, "they're telling us it starts in the offseason, you have a bad day and you're not gonna carry that on through the whole week, you've just got to keep rebuilding, it's a 'never finished' mentality, you've got to keep pushing yourself to get better."

It's a short turnaround for the group, especially Weaver, who noted he got to drive home from the airport with his sunglasses on.

"We beat Washington, we got the 24 hour period to enjoy it a little bit," Weaver said, "then Monday comes around and you're on to the next one. We're here to win games and win as many as possible."

And they've got a challenge with North Texas coming in. Both Justin Wilcox and Tim DeRuyter recognize the threat that an explosive Mean Green offense presents.

"It's a challenge to defend them," Wilcox said, "it's a really good scheme, and what they've done there in the past couple years is very impressive. They're dangerous, offensively with the scheme and the players they've got."

"They've got a quarterback who started for multiple years," DeRuyter added, "a two-time conference player of the year, a guy who really knows their offense and can spin it. He's got some skill around him comparable to what we see all the time. Really impressed, they've got a couple running backs that run extremely hard. Any time you've got a team that's running for 200 yards and throwing for 300, what are you gonna do?"

We'll find out a bit on that Saturday, but the Bears have held teams below the 200 yard mark passing in the first two contests, and they'll look to do it again.