The preparation for Arizona State continued Tuesday, as Cal did their usual Wednesday situational practice on a Tuesday. With that, the focus turned to the Arizona State defense, which before allowing 34 points to Colorado, had allowed all of 21 points over their first three games, and there's a healthy respect for ASU DC Danny Gonzalez's unit.

"They move around a lot, they play extremely hard, they force a lot of fumbles," offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin noted, "so you notice that, I saw 13, maybe it's 15, but I know there's a lot, even without knowing that stat, because you see it on film. They rip at the ball, they get a lot of hats to the ball, that's what causes fumbles, they're passionate about how they play. They're talented as well, but a lot of people are talented around the country, it's one thing to be talented and play with that effort and that tenacious attitude and they do that."

With a 3-3-5, Arizona State has a versatile front which can move from odd to even fronts, and tight end Jake Tonges is expecting a lot of physicality to come his way.

"They play hard, they slant a lot from the interior linemen," Tonges said, "so it's going to be good, it's going to be a good physical game, and I'm really looking forward to it."

Garbers

Chase Garbers had a career day on Saturday, going 23-35 for 357 yards and 4 TDs. The line that has been repeated is that he's now doing in the game what he's done in practice. Baldwin said the same thing.

"He just was able to cut loose," Baldwin said, "he treated Saturday like he we see every day in practice. For those who have never stood behind an offensive line and seeing them barreling down, sometimes it takes some time, you see it with young guys in the NFL, and sometimes it takes just getting over a couple of humps."

The redshirt sophomore noted that he felt he trusted himself to make plays a little more.

"Definitely a lot more trust in myself I think," Garbers said, "during those first three weeks I lacked a little trust. I think watching the film, really getting on myself, working with coach Baldwin on trust and confidence, and that leads to execution."

3rd and Long Execution

Cal converted 4-6 3rd and long (9+) situations, as Baldwin noted the Bears put it together more than they had in the weeks prior.

"We ripped a couple balls in there," Baldwin said,"we got a little more separation in a couple of spots, where one of those things hadn't happened (prior), it could be this, it could be that, it could be protection, and we were able to put it together morein those situations. We've seen it in practice, we've seen the growth, we saw a bit more in this last ballgame. Again, your pass game doesn't guarantee you anything, so we've got to keep grinding and continue to build, because we've got a really good Arizona State team coming."

Garbers to Tonges TD

Tonges, who Baldwin noted was out there on almost every special team, caught his first touchdown Saturday in a big 3 reception, 88 yard day for him. His touchdown came on an RPO, something that's been in the playbook for the Bears for a while.

"We felt like against those guys," Baldwin said, "into the boundary, they might void an area. They got into a man situation, but we knew they had someone at the line of scrimmage going to cover him. We always have that in our package, but we felt like in the game, we might get the right look, and we did. We've run that a lot, it's an RPO, we might run that 10 times in a row and no one would notice because we gave that on the run."

"It's a play we've had in since day one," Tonges said, "we hit it in practice all the time, I was hoping I'd get an opportunity to make that play in the game, to hit it big, and we did."

"They vacated that zone, Jake got around the rush backer," Garbers added, "they were manned up, all I had was to deliver a nice ball, he caught it, made the safety miss, and he was off to the races."

What both Garbers and Tonges worried about though was the redshirt sophomore tight end getting caught, as that much space is rare for a tight end.

"I was a little worried about getting popped out from behind," Tonges joked, "I was turning my head, swerving a little bit, trying my best. I don't get in the open field that much, it was a little surprising to be that wide open."

"To see Jake, a tight end in particular, make a guy miss in the open field, especially a safety, that was awesome. I was honestly shocked he made a guy miss," Garbers joked, "and kept going. I threw the ball, I was like 'oh he made a guy miss,' I see the guy coming, I'm like 'ok, Jake, run left.' He starts swerving, I'm like 'dude, don't let him,' he went right, last minute he got in, and it was awesome."



More from those three in the videos below.