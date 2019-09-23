With a truncated week, Cal has moved everything up a day as they prepare for a Friday night matchup with Arizona State. The Bears had what would normally be their Tuesday practice, maybe with a little less physicality than a normal Tuesday, but one that they efficiently went through in their prep for Herm Edwards squad.

Injury Updates:

Per Justin Wilcox, OLB Chinedu Udeogu is out for the remainder of the season. For the rest of the injuries, including the likes of Cam Goode, Tevin Paul, Valentino Daltoso, and Chris Brown, Wilcox noted that they're "week to week and we're really hoping to have them this weekend."

On Arizona State

Wilcox had a lot to say in praise of the Sun Devils, who will come in Friday at 3-1 after a tough 34-31 loss to Colorado.

"Ton of talent at the skill spots, wide receivers, running back," Wilcox noted, "Eno Benjamin is a fantastic player, Jayden Daniels is very talented. They run some of the traditional spread things that you see. Tight ends are active, a talented offense for sure. And their defense isn't giving up many points, I think they're at about 13.5 a game, haven't given up many points at all. Coach Edwards has a background on defense and you see that. They're physical up front, their front four and they've got good skill in the secondary and at linebacker. They've got a linebacker who makes a ton of plays, Merlin (Robertson), and the secondary is active and attacks the ball."

Watch the videos below for more of Wilcox's thoughts on the Ole Miss game, Jake Curhan on why all offensive linemen grow beards, and Braxten Croteau reviews his first career start.