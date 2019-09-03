The first game of the Pac-12 schedule comes early for Justin Wilcox and the California Golden Bears, as we take our first glance at the Huskies, who are coming off a season opening 47-14 win over Eastern Washington.

Last Time: Cal beat #15 Washington 12-10 in Berkeley in 2018, with Evan Weaver's pick-six making the difference for the Bears. It marked the second consecutive year that Cal had beaten a top 15 team.

Names to Watch:

QB Jacob Eason: The Georgia transfer threw for 347 yards and 4 TDs in the opener, the most yards by a UW quarterback in their debut. Eason has arm talent that surpasses previous QB Jake Browning.

TE Hunter Bryant: Killed Cal's defense in 2017 to the tune of 9 receptions for 121 yards and a score, missed a big chunk of 2019

The WR group: Trey Jones is the biggest at 6'4", but the perceived starters are all under 6' and each of them had five receptions a week ago. Jones caught the sole TD against Cal a year ago

RB: Ahmed will start, but look out for Richard Newton, who Cal recruited in the 2018 class. He led the Huskies with 12 carries for 91 yards and a score in week one.

OL: Nick Harris is a reported question mark for the Huskies at center, if he can't go, look for Matteo Mele to take his spot

DL Benning Potoa'e had two sacks and three TFLs overall against Eastern

DB Myles Bryant led UW in tackles in week 1 with 8, LB Kyler Manu had 7

Sirmons: Jacob is the nephew of Cal ILB coach/co-defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, Jackson is his son.