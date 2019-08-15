Cal Football: Fall Camp 2019, Practice 12 Notebook
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BERKELEY, CA - It was a return to practice Thursday after a Tuesday full contact scrimmage in Memorial Stadium. The practice was short, with a handful of team periods at the end, as Beau Baldwin an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news