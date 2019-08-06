Justin Wilcox made it a goal to ingrain competition into the DNA of this Cal team when he took on the head coaching role. Sometimes that competition is on more than just the football field. One of the biggest examples of that was today.

Near the end of practice, Cal staffers brought out some long, tarp-like, rolls of plastic to make a Slip'n'Slide, holding the edges down with weights and medicine balls. They hosed it down, while the Bears were finishing up, and when Wilcox called for end of practice, he told everyone to divide into their teams, it was competition time.

"We've got some competitions going on every day," Wilcox said, "on the field and off the field. This was today's competition."

Each coach had a team for competition, drafted their teams for the many competitions over the course of fall camp

"I'm the commisioner, everybody drafted," Wilcox said about the staff involvement, "they were given parameters, but they didn't know the events. Takes a little bit of everything."

The competition was a spectacle, to say the least. Safety Trey Turner exhorted teammate and fellow DB Branden Smith, yelling "this is made for you!" Sizes of the competitors ranged from Smith to offensive lineman Valentino Daltoso.

"Val has experience," TE Collin Moore joked, "I live with him and he's worked quite a few Cal football camps, he has his hours logged in on the Slip'n'slide."

The entirety of the team was locked in on making sure no one used their hands to propel themselves once sliding, forming a chute as players dove into the DIY Slip'N'Slide. There was a bottle of baby oil that got passed around to each team's representative. At the end of the day, true freshman safety Craig Woodson slid the farthest, besting ILB Kuony Deng and earning a win for ILB coach/co-DC Peter Sirmon's team.

"We were tied for third," Moore said, "and now we should be either first or second."

There was a practice attached to these shenanigans, and it was another day of shouder pads and shorts for the Bears, who will have a day off Wednesday, come back to practice Thursday, and will move to full pads on Friday.