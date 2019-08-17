Cal Football: Fall Camp 2019 Notebook, Practice 14
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Cal may have its starting quarterback.Head coach Justin Wilcox noted that if the season were to start tomorrow, Chase Garbers would be the starter."We'll announce a starting quarterback when the de...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news