As Cal returned for their fourth day of practice, their second in shoulder pads, clouds came out for the first time. The Cal offense then proceeded to heat up, unlike they've done all camp. It was behind one of the strongest performers for the Bears all camp, wide receiver Nikko Remigio, as the sophomore receiver continues to come into his own.

"I think if you went went out and talked to anybody, our strength staff, the guys in this program who watched how hard (Nikko)'s worked in the offseason and summer," ST coordinator Charlie Ragle said, "and you watched that translate into practice, the old adage of 'hard work pays off' (applies). We've still got a long ways to go and games to play, but if I'm a betting man, Nikko Remigio's gonna have a heck of a year."

Remigio's become a consistent pass catching threat from the slot, in crossing routes, in go routes, everywhere on the field. Ragle noted that he's likely to continue in his role as the starting punt returner as well. Remigio, along with a couple other players in Ricky Walker, McCallan Castles, Jeremiah Hawkins, and Makai Polk, had solid days in the pass game.

That doesn't mean it was touchdown after touchdown for the offense. Defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter's voice was shot something he noted was from yelling about getting to the ball on defense and educating some of the youngsters, but he praised his veterans.

"Everybody's doing a lot better than my voice right now," DeRuyter joked, "it's camp, you're setting the tone as far as chasing the ball, our veterans know how we practice, our young guys don't, so that's probably the biggest reason my voice is the way it is, with the young guys having to learn. I think our veterans have done a nice job of holding guys to standards, and when things aren't being run the way they need to, guys like Evan Weaver or Jaylinn Hawkins or Tevin Paul, they're getting on those guys so they know what the standard is."

There are some concerns for DeRuyter on the defense, as the depth remains one of the more apparent ones at the moment.

"Probably our depth, particularly up front," DeRuyter said about the biggest concern, "we're missing Chris Palmer, Rusty Becker, a couple really good players for us. You're missing a guy who was a real leader, JK, at that position, but you're going to have guys step up. But up front, we're gonna have to get some guys ready to play up front."

With both Siu Fuimaono and Aaron Maldonado still out for personal reasons, DeRuyter mentioned Erick Nisich, Lone Toailoa and Luc Bequette as guys who should play some nose guard. True freshman Brett Johnson could also see some time at the position as well.

Another guy who's stepped up in the early going on defense has been Ben Hawk Schrider. The Berkeley native and UT-Chattanooga grad transfer (story on his transfer here) took reps with the first group, as he's surprised a handful of people early.

"I've really been pleasantly surprised with him," DeRuyter said, "I knew, watching his tape, that he was a hardnosed football player, we recruited him when I was at Fresno, so I knew about him. He wanted to come here, so when he graduated, he wanted to get his masters here, we talked during the offseason (about getting him here) as a grad transfer. I really like the attitude he has, he's a physical football player, he played outside linebacker in a package similar to ours, so it's mostly learning the language. For me, most importantly, it's the mentality, the guy can set an edge, he can rush the passer, he knows enough about coverage to play in space."

"He's such a great guy, super hard worker, just a really good character, nice guy, perfect fit for our team," OLB Tevin Paul added, "he was with the ones today with me, he's helping the team and he's providing the character that our team needs. He puts a smile on my face and he's becoming one of my good friends. And I finally have someone who makes me not look out of place (with Schrider wearing number 98 to Paul's 96)."